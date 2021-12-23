ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

After its recent ATH value point, should you buy Dusk Network (DUSK)?

invezz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUSK has seen an increase in its trading volume by 16% in the last 24 hours. The token has achieved a new ATH value point on December 22. DUSK has the potential to increase in value by the end of December. Dusk Network DUSK/USD is a blockchain specifically created...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

As Matic Updates Its ATH, Its Network Continues to Grow

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Should you buy Polygon (MATIC) after Ethereum whales bought 7.3M Matic?

Ethereum whales are putting their focus on Polygon (MATIC) tokens. MATIC has become the Ethereum whale’s top 10 holdings and purchased tokens in the last 24 hours. This began when a whale bought 4,000,000 MATIC tokens for over $10 million. Polygon MATIC/USD was created in 2017 and is a...
PETS
invezz.com

Where to buy the current Solana (SOL) coin dip

Solana (SOL) currently trading at around $179.11. Its price has dipped by about 3% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on the best places to buy the SOL token. After a splendid Bull Run in November, Solana (SOL) coin has decided to take a break and it is currently in a retracement. However, analysts do not expect the pullback to continue for too long although the coin has lost more than $50 so far.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ath#A Value#Smart Contracts#Current Value#Private#Layer 1#Invezz#Bancor#The Dusk Network#Zk Rollups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
cryptopotato.com

Terra Network (LUNA) TVL Hits ATH at $20 Billion, Surpasses Binance Smart Chain

Terra’s Defi activity is skyrocketing, with network TVL and LUNA’s price both touching all-time highs this week. Terra – a popular open-source stablecoin network – recently surpassed $20 billion in TVL across its Defi protocols. It now holds more locked value than Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
STOCKS
invezz.com

Shopify stock (SHOP) is in a buy zone after the cyber Monday sales

Shopify Q3 earnings failed to grab investors attention. Shopify stock experiences volatility from cryptocurrencies. Shopify stock is overvalued based on the higher P/E ratio. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) missed the analysts’ expectation in Q3 earnings, where the revenue came at $1.12 billion, below the anticipation of $1.15 billion. However, the EPS miss might be just occasional or a simple correction after a big surge in revenue.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you buy Ethereum (ETH) after its latest testnet launch?

The Kintsugi public testnet went live on Ethereum. Its purpose is to allow people to experiment with Ethereum 2.0 before the merge to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) occurs. This can increase the value of the ETH token. Ethereum ETH/USD is a blockchain network that’s fully decentralized and open-sourced and enables smart contract...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Buy These Transportation Stocks?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you buy Cardano (ADA) on November 15?

Cardano’s community and ecosystem have seen a solid level of growth throughout December. This might be the cheapest point in time to pick up Cardano (ADA) tokens for your cryptocurrency portfolio. The token has huge potential for growth. Cardano ADA/USD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain platform and recently introduced...
MARKETS
investorsobserver.com

Should You Buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) Stock Tuesday Morning?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) is lower by Tuesday morning, with the stock losing -1.67% in pre-market trading to 120.2. BABA's short-term technical score of 5 indicates that the stock has traded less bullishly over the last month than 95% of stocks on the market. In the Internet Retail industry, which ranks 137 out of 146 industries, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR ranks higher than 16% of stocks. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR has fallen 26.72% over the past month, closing at $168.43 on November 16. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $111.96 and as high as $169.94. BABA has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $240.82.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Where to buy Nvidia stock (NVDA): it is up 126% this year to date

It is currently trading at $296.40. NVDA stock is up +2.40 (0.82%) today. Here is a brief guide on where to buy Nvidia stock. Nvidia stock is one of the few stocks that has maintained a general bullish trend throughout the year with just a few short pullbacks. The stock...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Where to buy Tesla stock: it has surged up 7% today

Tesla stock is currently trading at $1,008.87. The stock has surged +70.34 (7.49%) today. Here is a brief guide on where to buy Tesla stock. After declining for a few weeks as a result of Elon Musk selling his Tesla Shares, the Tesla stock has started roaring and it has gained over 7% today to trade above $1k.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Where to buy Avalanche (AVAX) to take advantage of the current Bull Run

Avalanche (AVAX) is currently trading at around $123.49. It has risen by about 4.36% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on the best places to buy the AVAX coin. Avalanche (AVAX) has been on a very strong bull run since December 13 after it bounced back from the pullback that lasted from mid-November till last Monday, (December 13).
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy