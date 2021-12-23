After its recent ATH value point, should you buy Dusk Network (DUSK)?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (BABA) is lower by Tuesday morning, with the stock losing -1.67% in pre-market trading to 120.2. BABA's short-term technical score of 5 indicates that the stock has traded less bullishly over the last month than 95% of stocks on the market. In the Internet Retail industry, which ranks 137 out of 146 industries, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR ranks higher than 16% of stocks. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR has fallen 26.72% over the past month, closing at $168.43 on November 16. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $111.96 and as high as $169.94. BABA has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $240.82.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO