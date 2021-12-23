ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

5 Ways To Recycle, Reuse Or Donate Unwanted Christmas Gifts

By Melanie Day
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s just the name of the game that sometimes presents, given with the best of intentions, just aren’t right for you. Maybe it’s a...

hendersonville.com

Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle Tips for the Holiday Season

Christmas has traditionally been a season for giving. However, few gift recipients would welcome a gift of trash, food scraps or old tires. Careful consideration during the purchase of gifts will reduce the amount of useless packaging material, unusable product or senseless do-dads that end up in the wastebasket before Christmas day is over.
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

'Christmas Charities Year Round' Seeking Pre-teen Gift Donations

Being less than two weeks from Christmas morning, many children are anticipating waking up to open presents, but unfortunately, that’s not the case for all. Christmas Charities Year Round is working on a drive to find enough gifts for the hundreds of children they serve.
CHARITIES
tworivertimes.com

Is That Gift Wrapping Recyclable? Probably Not.

Early bird shoppers have probably already purchased their holiday gifts. Boxes of toys, clothes, books and more are being delivered by harried UPS, FedEx and Amazon drivers every day. As Black Friday and Cyber Monday draw near, procras- tinators will jump on the gift-buying bandwagon. But purchasing the gifts is just the first step in the holiday present parade. Once all the gifts arrive, they have to be swathed in paper and tied up in bows or placed in bags – away from prying eyes until the big day.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
ABC 4

Creative ways to reuse old items

Clever Octopus is Salt Lake’s only nonprofit arts and crafts thrift store. The company hopes to keep unnecessary waste out of the landfill by turning affordable, donated supplies into new, creative things. Communications Coordinator, Kate Jarman Gates, is here to share what creative reuse means. She teaches how you...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Post Register

Co-op reuses huge phones for Christmas display

When JD Bennetts and Krista Koeppen were going through stored materials to build Custer Telephone Cooperative’s entry in this year’s Challis Parade of Lights, they came across two oversized phones. The phones were from a parade four or five years ago, Koeppen remembered, when the theme was about...
TECHNOLOGY
Augusta Free Press

The eco-friendly way to save money: Recycling and reusing furniture

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. With the rising awareness of environmental issues, many people are looking for ways to make a difference and help save the planet. This awareness then created the idea of an eco-friendly lifestyle. An eco-friendly lifestyle is about minimizing your impact on the environment and making sure you are conscious of what happens to any waste that is created. There are many ways you can do to implement an eco-friendly lifestyle such as practicing recycling, reusing and repurposing items.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
savmn.com

Recycle your unwanted holiday lights

This City is accepting unwanted holiday lights through the end of January. Lights can be deposited in a container located at the Community Center, just outside of the entrance to City Hall. The lights will be brought to Tech Dump, a 501(c)(3) electronic waste recycler with a mission to protect...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Worksop: Strangers donate Christmas gifts after burglary

A family has thanked people for donating Christmas gifts after all their presents and Covid tests were stolen in a burglary. Police said two men broke into the house, on Manvers Street, in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on 21 December, and took the children's wrapped gifts. Mother, Samantha, said since then they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Recycling Centers Dealing With Many ‘Non-Recyclables’ After Christmas

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Do you have boxes and wrapping paper sprawled across your living room? Are you wondering what to do with all the extra trash? You’re not alone. Waste centers across the Metroplex are experiencing one of their busiest weeks of the year, including Republic Services’ recycling center of Plano. “A lot of folks mean well when they recycle, but a lot of the items can cause more harm than good,” said Ben Ayers, an operational manager for the facility. They say it’s common for folks around the metroplex to be unsure about what to recycle from their holiday celebrations. Which results in...
PLANO, TX
KFVS12

Christmas trash could lead to unwanted visitors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you have any brand new electronics or pricy gifts for Christmas, you might need to make sure you don’t put those boxes out with the trash. Police urge caution when putting out any trash by the curb so it doesn’t bring any thefts or break ins to your home.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

