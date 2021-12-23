ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Former employee arrested after disturbance at dollar store

By Kelcey Norris
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3EL1_0dUWxrFo00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a woman was arrested at a Dollar General for vandalism.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 24 inside the store located on Market Street.

Changes coming to taxes in the new year

Hope Twyman, 18, of Boardman was arrested and charged with one count of destruction and vandalism of property, as well as one count of disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Mahoning County Sherriff’s Office and held on bail of $2,500.

Boardman police officers say they received two different calls about Twyman grabbing items from shelves and throwing them on the ground. Reports say the manager requested that she be removed from the presence by police.

According to the police report, Twyman told officers she reacted negatively to her former boss demoting her.

She also reportedly accused her former co-workers of colluding against her.

Reports say officers took photo evidence of the damaged items, but were not able to determine how much money the store lost from the damage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
Boardman, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Weather#General Store#Police
WKBN

Pa. man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, W.Va. after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day. Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South Burhans […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Man killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Eve

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve that took the life of a 30-year-old man in Temple Hills. Police said 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was shot and killed in a suspected road rage attack on Dec. […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WKBN

WKBN

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy