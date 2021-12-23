Former employee arrested after disturbance at dollar store

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a woman was arrested at a Dollar General for vandalism.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 24 inside the store located on Market Street.

Hope Twyman, 18, of Boardman was arrested and charged with one count of destruction and vandalism of property, as well as one count of disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Mahoning County Sherriff’s Office and held on bail of $2,500.

Boardman police officers say they received two different calls about Twyman grabbing items from shelves and throwing them on the ground. Reports say the manager requested that she be removed from the presence by police.

According to the police report, Twyman told officers she reacted negatively to her former boss demoting her.

She also reportedly accused her former co-workers of colluding against her.

Reports say officers took photo evidence of the damaged items, but were not able to determine how much money the store lost from the damage.

