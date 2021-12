As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend many construction-related lane closures for the Christmas holiday. Construction will be put on hold for the most heavily-traveled interstate highways and state routes near major shopping areas and tourist locations. For Christmas, the suspensions extend through 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. GDOT said the same restrictions will be in place for the New Year’s holiday from 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. These statewide lane restrictions allow reduced traffic congestion during the holidays.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO