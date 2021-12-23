ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Rams Rob Havenstein plus 2 return, 10 remain on COVID reserve

By Bret Stuter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Rams are slowly coming back to the fold. While they are returning, the team is nowhere close to ‘full strength’ just yet. At the peak of the LA Rams’ current spike of positive testing for COVID-19, 29 players were impacted. That number is now down to 10. The good...

wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
Here’s the Vikings path to the playoffs after loss to Rams

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t been eliminated from the playoffs but their loss to the Los Angeles Rams complicates their path to the postseason. With a 30-23 loss to the Rams on Sunday, despite Matthew Stafford throwing three interceptions, the Vikings fell to 7-8 and put a dent in their playoff hopes.
3 reasons the Vikings will beat the Rams in Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings have a tough challenge ahead of them in Week 16 but will find a way to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is already underway and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are a bit worried about the future of their franchise despite winning back-to-back games and getting to a 7-7 record on the season.
Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
Rams Place LT Andrew Whitworth On Reserve/COVID-19 List

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Rams offensive line suffered a tough break on Saturday as the team placed starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, Whitworth will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. If he tested positive for COVID-19, Whitworth will...
With so much to gain, Vikings fall flat in a 30-23 home loss to the Rams

The Vikings had reclaimed control of their own playoff fate after Monday's victory at Chicago. They were back home for a Sunday afternoon game against a Rams team that'd had an even shorter week than they did. They were a victory away from heading to Lambeau Field with a firm grip on the NFC's final playoff spot.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
Brett Favre has request for Aaron Rodgers after surpassing his record

Brett Favre had a request for Aaron Rodgers after the current Packers quarterback broke his record on Saturday. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to give his Green Bay Packers a 7-6 lead against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. The touchdown pass was Rodgers’ 443rd, breaking Favre’s career record with the Packers.
