HARRISBURG, PA — Senator Sharif Street is praising the recent signing of Pennsylvania House Bill 2071, a bipartisan piece of legislation that will establish the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA), a task force focused on expanding broadband in unserved and underserved communities. The bill was unanimously voted for in both the state House and Senate and was officially approved and signed by Governor Tom Wolf this afternoon.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO