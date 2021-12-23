ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How the U.S. Shit the Bed on Tracking New Strains of Covid-19

By David Axe
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tsw3_0dUWv9aL00

The coronavirus pandemic is entering its third year, and the United States still isn’t doing enough to track the virus.

It’s not just a testing shortfall. The U.S. government is falling short on “genomic surveillance” — that is, sequencing enough tests in the right places at the right times in order to keep tabs on the latest, more transmissible variants. Where they are. Where they might spread next.

The surveillance gap was a crisis a year ago, before the Delta variant erased much of the progress the country had made in driving down cases and relieving the pressure on hospitals. Before the current Omicron lineage bent the curve upward yet again.

Now it’s even worse — and even less forgivable. “We’re doing very badly,” Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University global-health expert, tells Rolling Stone . Too few Americans are getting tested. Sequencing labs need more, and more stable, funding. A dearth of samples and cash mean we don’t have a clear picture of a fast-changing pandemic. We don’t know what we’re dealing with today. We don’t know what to expect tomorrow.

According to Gostin, the only reason the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has any good data on new variants is that partner health agencies in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Israel share their own sequencing with the CDC. Sequencing is how you tell one lineage from another and identify the specific genetic changes that are making the coronavirus scarier over time.

“Surveillance is better than it was at the start of the pandemic,” Gostin concedes. “But we’re still behind our partners. There’s no reason for that because we’re the richest country in the world.” (The CDC didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.)

Viral surveillance is a complex system. Christopher Mason, a biophysicist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, tells Rolling Stone that in the United States, health departments in each state collect swabs from pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics — as well as fecal samples from sewers and septic systems — and hand them off to state laboratories or share them with private and university labs. It is, Mason says, “a patchwork.”

Testers at the labs run the swabs through expensive machines that tear apart any virus in the sample and scrutinize its nucleic acid, giving them a detailed map of its genome. The CDC collates the data from the labs in order to paint a comprehensive picture of the virus’s spread and evolution.

Sequencing is delicate, time-consuming work requiring powerful computers and plenty of expertise. It’s not the kind of thing you can fund piecemeal. But that’s exactly what the U.S. system does. Many of the labs the CDC counts on for sequencing depend on short-term grants that rarely last longer than two years.

It takes a lot of time and manpower just to apply for the grants — and success is never guaranteed. How does Mason’s lab get by? “White knuckles and gritted teeth, and working with everyone and anyone who can help us,” he said.

Joe Biden campaigned on a pledge to massively boost Covid -19 surveillance. “The president-elect supports a national testing program that can help stop the spread of Covid-19 and find variants,” T.J. Ducklo, a Biden spokesperson, told The New York Times last January. “That means more tests, increased lab capacity, and genome sequencing.”

But a year later, the feds aren’t doing enough to keep labs afloat. “The big thing we need is to have sustained funding for these efforts, over decades, not bursts of months or two-year grants,” Mason says. “That’s the only way the network will be robust against the inexorable march to the emergence of new variants of existing, and emerging, pathogens.”

The news is only slightly better when it comes to testing capacity in the United States — that is, the first step in the CDC’s Covid surveillance system. Compared to overall surveillance, “there seems to be more emphasis on being able to widely test individuals,” says Stephanie James, the head of a Covid testing lab at Regis University in Colorado. But you need both — the close look (testing) and the wide view (surveillance) — to create a clear picture of the pandemic.

Counting government and private providers, there are 20,000 free testing sites in the U.S. The Biden administration has spent $3 billion and triggered the Defense Production Act, which gives the government greater control over private manufacturing, in order to help stock pharmacies with test kits.

“But it’s not enough,” Biden said in a speech on Tuesday. “We have to do more.” The president announced the federal government would purchase 500 million rapid tests and set up a website where anyone can request home delivery next month.

Half a billion tests isn’t a lot in a country with 330 million people, says Rob Knight, head of a genetic-computation lab at the University of California, San Diego. “It is a woefully inadequate start,” he says, “and I predict a lot of debates even within each family about who and when to test.”

The free kits might slightly boost America’s dismal test rate. Just four out of every 100,000 Americans get tested every day, according to Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California. For comparison, Denmark — a world leader in Covid surveillance — tests 35 people per 100,000 every day.

But a modest boost in testing isn’t going to solve the overall surveillance problem — and it won’t give us early warning of any dangerous new lineages. New pathogen-detecting technologies currently in development might help, but on top of that we need “a lot of effort and money,” Knight says.

It’s a problem we should have solved a long time ago. Ideally before the pandemic; more realistically, once it was clear — two years ago — just how dangerous the novel coronavirus might be.

But the administration of ex-president Donald Trump dawdled, and the Biden administration — so far — has done only slightly better. “We need to hold him to account,” Gostin said of Biden.

Yes, we’re late. But boosting surveillance now could still save a lot of lives, not only in the current pandemic, but the next one, too. “We keep hoping that Covid is going away, but hope hasn’t been a very effective strategy so far,” Knight says. “It’s never too late to build good testing and surveillance.”

Comments / 43

Dusty
2d ago

allowing disease infested illegal invaders to cross the border while trying to mandate citizens rights away is a plandemic, not a pandemic. 😏👌

Reply(2)
25
Sandra Scarbrough
2d ago

Things seemed to be moving at warp speed with President Trump in office, after Biden got fakely placed in the Whitehouse it slowed to a snail's pace like him!

Reply
19
poppy 3
2d ago

Why are people lining up to get test🤷‍♀️ if you don’t feel sick or are mild sick don’t go out and heard up to get swab jammed up your nose 🤷‍♀️

Reply(2)
10
Related
Rolling Stone

Vaccinated Isn’t Enough: Omicron Carries the Risk of Long Covid

When President Joe Biden took the podium on the afternoon of Dec. 21 to address the country amid the massive surge in Covid-19 cases from the highly transmissible Omicron variant, he promised to give it to us straight. But despite providing additional details and updates to his Covid-19 action plan, and making a World War II-era plea to unvaccinated individuals (“Honest to God, I believe it’s your patriotic duty [to get vaccinated]”), he didn’t deliver. Taking great pains to avoid mixed messaging on the effectiveness of the existing vaccines — which, to be clear, are extremely effective in preventing severe illness...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Fauci Warns Omicron Is ‘Raging Through the World’ as Sarah Palin Preaches Resistance to Vaccine Pressure

As Dr. Anthony Fauci is sounding the alarm about the spread of the Omicron variant, Sarah Palin is touting her unvaccinated status as a badge of honor while telling a crowd to “stiffen your spine” in the face of pressure to get inoculated against the disease. Speaking about Omicron on Meet the Press, Fauci said on Sunday, “The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading — its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world.” On CNN, the doctor cautioned that Omicron will “take over” as the dominant...
HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
expressnews.com

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Eric Topol
The US Sun

I’m a Covid expert and this is what you MUST do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Omicron this Christmas

AMERICANS should take rapid coronavirus tests before visiting their family and consider canceling their Christmas plans, an expert says. The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading around the world, sparking fears among top US scientists that the strain could have a serious impact on health systems. Professor David Celentano, an epidemiologist...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Weill Cornell Medicine#Omicron#Georgetown University#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

Free COVID test kits coming soon: Here's where and how to get yours

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you find yourself buying rapid COVID-19 rest kits regularly, you'll soon be able to get them for free. Under President Joe Biden's new plan, private health insurance companies will be required to reimburse Americans when they buy a test kit. That means at-home test kits -- which can easily cost $25 apiece -- will essentially be free when people claim the reimbursement through their insurance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy