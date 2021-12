It is being reported that overnight there was a massive house fire in Youngsville. The fire was located at 1814 Bonin Road in Youngsville. There is very little information at the moment about the fire but it does seem that the house was not occupied at the time of the incident. The house was previously listed for sale and had been on the market for some time. It does seem that the family that currently owns it had moved out and taken their possessions with them. So thankfully no one was injured and nothing except the home itself was lost to the fire.

YOUNGSVILLE, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO