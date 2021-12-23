Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With Christmas Eve 2021 now just one day away, we’re really coming down to the wire. There are so many amazing Amazon deals that are about to end! The good news is that some of Black Friday 2021’s best bargains are back right now.

That means you have one last chance to save before the year’s deepest discounts are gone for good.

One huge surprise on Thursday is the shocking return of two Black Friday deals that are almost too good to believe. First, you can get an Echo Dot 3rd Gen bundled with a Sengled Bluetooth LED smart bulb for just $19.99.

Or, if you want better sound quality, you can upgrade to the Echo Dot 4th Gen for $29.99 and still get the Sengled Bluetooth LED smart bulb!

AirPods Pro with MagSafe are also back in stock today, which is HUGE news. They finally sold out earlier this week, which is no surprise since they were down to just $179 instead of $249. Now, however, they’re back in stock at the same discounted price.

That’s unreal!

If you’re looking for last-minute Christmas presents that you’ll actually get before Christmas, we’ve got you covered. Pick up a $100 Apple gift card with promo code APPLEDIGITAL and get a $10 Amazon credit! There are also so many other gift card deals right now at Amazon — see them all right here!

Last but not least, there are two Amazon device deals that you really need to see.

First, you can also get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info.

On top of that, certain people are eligible for only $0.99 Echo Dot smart speaker when you get it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (Prime members) or $9.99!

Check out all of today’s best bargains below.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

Amazon’s best-selling massage guns are down to all time low prices on Thursday only

Ecovacs robot vacuums have HUGE discounts for one day only

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp with a built-in air fryer is back down to its Black Friday price of $99.95 instead of $150

Or, get the Ninja DZ201 Foodi air fryer with dual frying basets for $149.99 instead of $180

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $179 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again

instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again Also of note, Apple’s AirPods 3 and other AirPods models are up to $70 off right now

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS and Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular are on sale at new all-time low prices starting at $349!

starting at $349! The Apple Watch SE is back down to Black Friday’s $229 price if you hurry, but most several are now sold out

FREE MONEY: Buy a $100 Apple gift card with promo code APPLEDIGITAL, get a $10 Amazon creditSend the digital gift card to your own email address and the $10 credit is free!

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

Save up to $120 on 23andMe DNA tests in this incredible early Black Friday blowout sale

You can also get the #1 best-selling AncestryDNA test kit for just $69!

Brand new Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones have their first discount ever

Score a new Samsung phone with savings up to $200

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON : Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21 , get $10 free!

: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code , get $10 free! First-time gift card buyers only — details here

MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload

Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload First-time reloaders only — details here

Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!

See the terms and conditions right here

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

Believe it or not, the $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG

with coupon code Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions

Hurry up and you can get an Echo Dot smart speaker for just $0.99 when you also get 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited service (cancel anytime)!

Eligibility details are right here

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Check out the awesome FlexiSpot electric standing desk while it’s on sale for just $199.99

You can also upgrade to the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk with 4 memory presets for $249.99

Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for $16.99 🚿

Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals down below.

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE!

