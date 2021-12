WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Apple AirTags are small, quarter-like plastic and metal silver disks designed by Apple to attach to items so you can track them when they go missing. But within the past month, two women have gone to the West Seneca Police Department after a message appeared on their phones saying an unknown accessory had been detected near them and could see their location.

WEST SENECA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO