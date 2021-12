With a loss last week to the Rams in a rescheduled game, a playoff berth for the Seahawks looks extremely unlikely. They’re 5-9, a full two games out with three games left. Pete Carroll is on a contract through 2025, but the conclusion of this season will have a lot of hoopla surrounding Russell Wilson. While Wilson and his camp have never spoken on it, trade rumors are continuing to swirl around the star quarterback, who has struggled at times since returning from a finger injury he sustained in Seattle’s first meeting against Los Angeles.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO