Fast food workers are used to cranking out large amounts of food per day, but usually that food is split into small orders. A Big Mac here. A Frosty there. But every once in a while, fast food restaurants get hit with massive requests. According to Distractify, one McDonald's employee took to TikTok to disclose an enormous order their location received that added up to 6,400 items: 1,600 McChicken sandwiches, 1,600 McDouble hamburgers, and 3,200 cookies, all to be prepared in just four hours. The order totaled $7,400 and the buyer, said to be a local prison, paid up front.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO