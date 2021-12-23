ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Last Christmas’ by Wham!

By OldSchool80s
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I interviewed the late Deon Estus (former Wham! bassist), I asked him about 1984’s holiday single “Last Christmas.” His response was, “Every artist has to do a Christmas song. It is one of my favorites to this day.” Well, I think every artist wishes they could have a Christmas song...

Park Record

Wham! singer lives again in George Michael Reborn

Robert Bartko’s George Michael tribute is anything but a “Careless Whisper.”. Not only does Bartko, who resides in Heber, sound like the late Wham! singer, he also looks like him. “In about eighth or ninth grade when George Michael’s music started to get popular, I had so many...
PARK CITY, UT
The Independent

Ones to Watch 2022: The 10 music acts to look out for in the new year

New artists had a tough time in 2020. Bands who were poised to become the Next Big Thing found themselves scrapping tours and pushing back albums. In the past 12 months, though, there are almost too many to choose from, whether it’s jittery post-punk, woozy Welsh rock, or genre-blurring Gen-Z pop. We’re making it a little easier by choosing 10 acts we feel are definitely worth paying attention to in 2022.Anorak PatchA rambunctious group of teenagers from Essex (their drummer is 15 years old), Anorak Patch and fellow female-fronted acts such as Wet Leg are here to shake up...
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

Listen to a Fuzzy, Feedback-Heavy Makeover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” by Japanese Noise-Rock Band Boris

Originally released in 1984 as a standalone holiday single, “Last Christmas” has become arguably the most well-known song by Wham! (it boasts 200 million+ more streams than “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” on Spotify, to wit), a contemporary classic that now has received a startlingly fresh makeover courtesy of Japanese noise rock band Boris.
MUSIC
