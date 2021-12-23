ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How the West Is Being Won (on Streaming)

By Mia Galuppo and Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2W50_0dUWrBPO00

Potsy Ponciroli didn’t intend to make a gritty Western. What Ponciroli — whose biggest screen credit to that point was co-creating CMT comedy series Still the King — did intend to do was direct his first feature film.

It was while scouting for a different project that he came across a remote, over-century-old Tennessee farmhouse surrounded by ambling hills. As he explored the property, it began to get dark. “And I started wondering, what if I do [a story] where someone comes over that hill,” remembers the director.

This simple concept became the foundation for Old Henry , a Western drama that stars Tim Blake Nelson as an unassuming farmer with a secret past who must protect his son from interloping outlaws. And while many have likely never heard of the film, it has nevertheless made a big impact.

Old Henry, with a production budget sitting at approximately $1.5 million, traveled to the Venice Film Festival and after made its way to the No. 1 spot on iTunes movies chart in the U.S., where it stayed in the top 10 for eight weeks. The National Board of Review named it one of its Top Ten Independent Films of 2021, and former President Barack Obama named it as one of his favorite movies of 2021.

While the movie did receive a limited theatrical run via its executive producing partner Shout! Studios at 35 theaters, it was the film’s prominence on the iTunes chart, sitting alongside Marvel superheroes and James Bond, that caught the industry’s attention. “After the TV show, I thought I made it to Hollywood,” says Ponciroli, who is based in Nashville and runs Hideout Pictures with partner Shannon Houchins. “But that wasn’t the case. With Old Henry , I’m finally having conversations I’ve always wanted to have.”

Like rom-coms, sports dramas, and other genres that had become dormant at the pre-pandemic box office in the age of thinning margins for IP-less theatrical titles, Westerns are seeing traction outside of the multiplex, now claiming the top spots across premium video-on-demand and streaming services.

The Western is an integral part of Hollywood history, invoking images of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood and scores of Ennio Morricone. But as of late, the genre hasn’t been a quick draw at the box office. The 2016 star-studded remake of Magnificent Seven grossed $162 million worldwide on a nearly nine-figure production budget, while Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight fell flat with a global gross of $155 million, the director’s lowest showing of the 2010s. In 2018, Annapurna’s adaption of Patrick deWitt’s The Sisters Brothers earned $13 million on a high-$30 millions budget. The middling-to-downright-bad box office returns were enough to put trigger-shy studio executives off the genre. (Even 2016’s Taylor Sheridan-scripted Hell or High Water , which received an Oscar best picture nomination, only grossed $37 million globally at the box office.)

Like American comedies, Westerns have long been seen by Hollywood as being too culturally specific to travel overseas. The rise of foreign box office as an integral part of a movie’s overall financial health had a negative effect on the genre. Whether true or not, it is seen as a genre that is not well-suited for global theatrical audiences, note industry insiders. “Every single filmmaker has a Western in them,” says an agency partner about the genre’s continued popularity among the creative classes. “But in general, there is no international on them. But now I’m wondering if distributors will be more open to them.”

For nearly a decade, Jeymes Samuel tried to push his Western, The Harder They Fall , through the studio system. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter about his movie, which features Idris Elba, Regina King, and an all Black cast playing fictionalized versions of famous Black figures of the American West, Samuel remembers multiple studio lot rejections: “They were like, ‘You will never get this film made.’” The widely held industry belief that movies with Black casts don’t fare well internationally, Samuel notes, also prevented the movie from being made independently, with indie financiers scared off by the potential lack of overseas presales.

Eventually teaming with producer James Lassiter and Jay-Z, Samuel found a home for The Harder They Fall at Netflix . The film, which debuted on Nov. 3 on the streamer, was No. 1 on Nielsen’s top 10 streaming video-on-demand chart, racking up almost 1.2 billion minutes of streaming views for the week of Nov. 1-7. The service is also behind Jane Campion’s adaptation of Thomas Savage’s ranch-set novel The Power of the Dog . According to the company, subscribers spent 27.2 million hours watching the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer in its first four days on the service.

And on television, which has a long and sustaining history of Westerns from Bonanza to Deadwood , the genre is proving a dominant force largely thanks to Taylor Sheridan’s runaway hit Yellowstone . In November, the Kevin Costner-fronted series’ season premiere drew 12.7 million total viewers across Paramount Network and simulcasts, according to Nielsen live-plus-3 ratings, making it the season’s top premiere across broadcast, cable and premium networks.

And on Dec. 19, Yellowstone prequel series 1883 debuted on Paramount+, with ViacomCBS noting that it was the streaming service’s most watched series premiere to date and more than doubled the previous record. (The company does not release streaming numbers.) A third series from the Yellowstone universe, entitled 6666 , was added to Paramount+’s streaming slate in February. Elsewhere in streaming, Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is developing hourlong Western series The Abandons for Netflix.

As for Ponciroli, he and his camp are now watching Hollywood come stampeding over that yonder hill. Producers and executives have been reaching out to ask for meetings and, invariably, one of their first questions is if he’s making another Western.

“I will do another Western down the road,” he says. “Just not as my next movie.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Henwick on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and Her ‘Knives Out 2’ Full-Circle Moment

It’s an exciting time to be Jessica Henwick as the Matrix Resurrections star is in the midst of her greatest run yet. Besides leading Thomas “Neo” Anderson and the audience back into the Matrix, the English actor has also wrapped notable roles in Rian Johnson’s untitled Knives Out follow-up and the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man, which, along with a third Knives Out film, combined to cost Netflix upwards of $650 million. Henwick has even become a prolific voice actor as she’s currently leading Blade Runner: Black Lotus. In Resurrections, Henwick plays Bugs, the captain of a “ragtag” crew who believes...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Box Office Is Mixed Blessing for Hollywood

Spider-Man: No Way Home showed no signs of slowing down as Christmas week commenced, scoring the second-biggest Monday of all time for December and the third-biggest for any time for the year with $37.1 million from 4,336 theaters despite the looming threat of the Omicron variant. That brings the movie’s four-day domestic haul to $297.2 million. Sometime Tuesday, it will become the first release of the pandemic era to cross $300 million in North America after already scoring the second-biggest domestic opening of all time. Globally, it has earned well north of $600 million through Monday. No Way Home is a mixed...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Stream Some of the Best Christmas Movies Online, From ‘Elf’ to ‘Die Hard’

The stockings have been hung, the lights are twinkling on the tree, the gift hunting is complete. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by watching some of the best Christmas movies while you wrap a boatload of presents and cook up that festive feast? Whether you’re entertaining holiday company or need some extra cheer in the form of rom-coms, Christmas classics, tearjerkers or horror, THR has rounded up a handful of winter season’s defining films. Spend the next few days with Buddy the Elf, John McClane or Edward Scissorhands, depending on your festive preferences. No matter what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose from ‘West Side Story’ Begins to Pull Away with the Critics’ Groups

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Ennio Morricone
Person
Kurt Sutter
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
The Independent

Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58.His representative Bumble Ward said Sunday that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City Canada over the weekend.Vallée was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade. He directed Emily Blunt in 2009's “The Young Victoria” and became a sought-after name in Hollywood after “Dallas Buyers Club,” featuring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, earned six Academy Awards nominations, including best picture.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Hulu New Releases: Star Trek Movies (Multiple), How I Met Your Father And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming January 2022

After getting a load of what Netflix has in store for subscribers in January 2022, it looks like it’s time for other major streaming service Hulu to shine. The first schedule in the New Year for the green streaming giant has finally landed, and everything from This Is Us’ final season to the joy revisiting most of the original Star Trek crew movies is up for grabs. You’ll probably want tissues for both scenarios, to be honest, so go grab your Kleenex, take one last look at the December 2021 lineup that is coming to a close, and ring in a very happy Hulu year!
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Atlanta’ Finally Sets Season 3 Premiere on FX

The third season of Atlanta on FX has a premiere date — at long last. The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning series will return to FX on March 24, almost four years after its second season concluded. Atlanta‘s second season premiered March 1, 2018 and finished May 10 of that year. We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.” Season three will also stream on Hulu the day after it airs...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean-Marc Vallee, ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ Director, Dies at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, known for directing such films as Dallas Buyers Club and Wild, along with the HBO series Big Little Lies, has died. He was 58. Longtime producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed his death in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. According to Vallée’s rep, he died suddenly over the weekend of a suspected heart attack in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada. “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently,” the statement read. “He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Network#Television#Cmt#Hideout Pictures#Ip
The Hollywood Reporter

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Delays Release to 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 has hunted down another new release date. Lionsgate announced Wednesday that it is pushing back the Keanu Reeves-starring action film by almost a year, from May 27, 2022, to March 24, 2023. The film was originally set to hit the big screen May 21, 2021, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lionsgate shared the news in a video posted to its social media channels, along with the written message, “Be seeing you.” Chad Stahelski, who directed the first three John Wick movies, is returning to helm a script from Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The three previous films...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Team Plans Best Picture Push, Tom Holland Open to Hosting (Exclusive)

In eight films released over the last 19 years, Spider-Man has saved people falling from buildings, cars hanging from bridges and the world from any number of evildoers. But with the most recent film about the comic book superhero, Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, did he also save the theatrical moviegoing experience? And could he yet save the Oscars, too? No Way Home debuted last Thursday — only in theaters — and domestically grossed an astonishing $50 million that night alone en route to a $260 million opening weekend, which is not only a pandemic-era record, but the second-best opening...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Reveals First Look at ‘Westworld’ Season 4

HBO Max revealed first looks at several returning series in a 2022 promotional video, including the long-awaited return of Westworld. The below video also includes new footage from the new seasons of His Dark Materials, The Nevers, The Flight Attendant and Raised by Wolves, as well as from the debut seasons of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, Julia Child biopic Julia, the magical romance The Time Traveler’s Wife and the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. There are additionally previously released glimpses of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Suicide Squad spin-off The Peacemaker, Barry, Euphoria and other shows. The Westworld season four footage includes glimpses of Ed Harris’ Man in Black, Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve and Aaron Paul’s Caleb Nichols. The previous season of the acclaimed sci-fi series got underway at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Notably absent from the lineup was the eagerly anticipated zombie drama The Last of Us, which has been expected to debut sometime in 2022. No new premiere dates were announced for any of the shows.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Reporter TV Critics Pick the Best Episodes of 2021

There is, as you may have heard, too much good TV. In the interest of spreading the wealth a little, we decided that this list of great TV episodes from 2021 wouldn’t include installments from any of the shows in our respective Top 10 lists (see Daniel Fienberg’s Top 10 and Angie Han’s Top 10.) Otherwise, our top episodes list would likely include at least three Succession hours — “Retired Janitors of Idaho,” “Too Much Birthday” and “All the Bells Say,” probably — and multiple installments from Reservation Dogs. Make no mistake, the ninth episode of The Underground Railroad and...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Arthur (2011) Free Online

Here are the best places to watch and stream Arthur (2011) as of December 2021!. Where is the best place to watch and stream Arthur (2011) as of December 2021? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have Arthur (2011) available to watch!. click to enlarge. +...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Post ‘Spider-Man’ and Shortlists, Oscar Projections for All 23 Categories

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA West Side...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Announces ‘Don’t Look Up’ Behind the Scenes Podcast Series ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’

Netflix has announced “The Last Movie Ever Made,” an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind the scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay’s comedic disaster film “Don’t Look Up.” The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the film’s production process and an argument regarding the story’s parallels to how ruling institutions have mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, the podcast will also feature appearances by various members of its sizable ensemble cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet,...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

How Janusz Kamiński Used Light and Shadows to Create Drama in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg and cinematographer Janusz Kamiński first collaborated in 1993 on “Schindler’s List,” and since then, Kamiński has been Spielberg’s go-to cinematographer. “He’s got tremendous visual flair,” Kamiński tells Variety. “He’s very good with blocking scenes. There’s a great operator, Mitch Dubin, who has...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy