City council approves developments

HUNTSVILLE – With Ward 2 councilmember Russell Humphrey serving as Mayor Pro-Tem for the evening, the Huntsville City Council approved several motions to enrich the community and help the city grow during Tuesday’s meeting.

COUNCIL APPROVES PID DEVELOPMENT

Paul Hayden Developments & BTR Advisors presented a petition to the council for the development of a Public Infrastructure District planned for the 3400 block of S HWY 30 in Huntsville.

The Reserves of Huntsville will be a 145 single-family rental home development aiming to provide a maintenance-free lifestyle to its community. The units are estimated to be leased for $1,700 to $1,900 per month, with management provided by a regional single family rental management company.

“It gives the residents the opportunity to live in a home, versus an apartment, without the burden of home ownership or the long term obligation,” said Jerry Jackson, vice president of development for Paul Hayden Developments & BTR Advisors.

The Reserves of Huntsville is estimated to be a $35 million construction investment for the current and future residents of Huntsville. The project will add an estimated $550,000 in new annual tax revenue on a pro rated basis for the city of Huntsville, Huntsville ISD, Walker County and the Walker County Hospital District.

PIDs are financing vehicles used by developers to finance infrastructure cost, enabling the developer or builder to obtain lower and long-term financing than a home buyer would. They also allow developers to access development funds during the horizontal construction phase, through Tax Exempt Bonds, and only finance approximately 50% of the infrastructure cost of a development.

Upon approval by local jurisdiction, the petitioning developer is hoping to break ground on their development by the second quarter of 2022.

Jackson’s first petition asked the council to allow the developers to choose the best financing option for their development, with final approval from the city on a case-by-case basis, whether it is a PID or a MUD.

Paul Hayden Developments then petitioned approval for a PID for The Reserves of Huntsville, with a framework of terms including a PID of about $4.6 million with a 30-year bond at an interest rate of 3.5%. The assessment would be based on the value of the homes, which is estimated to be $265,000 per home.

Additional management costs include an annual Fund Administrative fee of $50,000, an annual city third party administration fee of $35,000 and annual City administrative charge that would amount to an additional estimated $35,000 per year.

“All of these fees are allowed to be covered by the assessment, so the city would be receiving money for those costs that are incurred,” Jackson said.

The developer’s estimate based on the calculations for the community amounts to $1,775 per home, which is a proposal rate of $0.65.

The developer’s third petition requested that the city manager be allowed to begin working with Paul Hayden Development on a development agreement, with terms that the city will agree to serve the proposed development with water and sewer, accepting the land plan as presented. For sewer capacity, the city is required to upgrade lift station with the expected cost of $2.8 million, while the developer agrees to fund the lift station upgrade on behalf of the city. The city would also need to agree to reimburse the lift station back to the developer over a period of time over negotiated terms, with a completion time of nine months after the date of agreement.

The council had little question or discussion on the matter, quickly authorizing the city manager to prepare the necessary agreements for The Reserves of Huntsville.

COUNCIL APPROVES REHAB OF THE #1 ONE MILLION GALLON GROUND STORAGE TANK

Public Works Director Brent Sharrod requested the council waive the two reading requirements of the rules of procedure to authorize the city manger to award contract to Dedicated Controls, LLC, in the amount of $317,240, which will complete the rehab of the #1 One Million Gallon Ground Storage Tank at Palm Street.

The #1 One Million Gallon Storage Tank is an above ground welded steel potable water storage tank, located at the Palm Street Water Plant. A complete blast and reaping was performed on this tank in 2008 and the current coating has reached the end of its life. The maintenance of the 1 MG GST will ensure a longer tank life, better appearance of the facility and is a critical part of the water production process.

With no questions or discussion, the motion passed unanimously.

COUNCIL APPROVES PLANS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COMMUNITY CENTER CONSTRUCTION

The city moved one step closer to breaking ground on the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center construction project that was approved one year-ago.

City manager Aron Kulhavy requested direction from the council and presented several options in moving forward with the project after several budget amendments due to the growing cost of materials slowed the city’s progress.

In December 2020, Burditt Consultants presented their findings of the Feasibility Study for renovations of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center to the council. During their presentation, they noted three options for improvement to the existing facility, citing one as the favorite amongst the Steering Committee, which would bring the existing building up to code through renovations, while adding square footage with the construction of a new facility adjacent to the existing structure.

The original budget for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center was $2.23 million, however, in February, the city council approved a budget amendment, after receiving the feasibility study cost estimate. The estimate brought the total project budget for the MLK, Jr. Community Center to approximately $3.05 million, including FF&E, with a construction budget of $2.627 million.

Since the council approved an agreement with Burditt Consultants, LLC, on March 16, city staff has been working with the firm on design plans. In November, staff members met again with the firm to discuss the cost estimates for the project and again, the estimates came in over budget due to an increase in materials cost and supply shortages.

The current construction cost estimate for the base project is now $3.2 million, about $600,000 more than the original estimate. The council also notes that that number is just a cost estimate, and that the actual bids for the project may come in lower or higher than the projection.

“The construction cost estimate for that project is higher than the money that we have budgeted for, so we have put together four options for council consideration,” Kulhavy said.

Option one will proceed with advertising for bids and move forward with construction of the project, knowing that amendment to the budget would be needed upon receiving bids.

Option two would proceed with the project, completing as much as possible with the available budgeted money.

Option three would request grant funding from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Community Resiliency Program for this project, with two sub options available to choose from.

Option 3A would have the city apply for funding to cover the entire project, however, the grant’s application is due in January and decisions would be made in mid-April, which would delay the project several months

“The selection of that option would delay the project for between four and six months, however, it is an opportunity to get somebody else to foot the bill for the whole entire thing,” Kulhavy said.

Option 3B would see staff proceed and move forward with city funds for renovations of the existing building and request grant funds for the addition. The city would then decide on how to move forward with that decision upon the outcome of the grant application.

“There is no guarantee of a grant award, however, we are able to put forward a very competitive application,” Kulhavy said. “Should the city not be awarded the grant, we would come back at a future date and decide between Options one or two, with providing additional funding for the project, or just getting as much done as we can with the money allocated for it.”

City of Huntsville grants manager Kristie Hadnot provided insight to the grants process, as well as her thoughts as to the best way to proceed.

“This is somewhat of a new program that was generated from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. This is more or less a program that they have set up to help small communities with a population of 50,000 or less to do some COVID mitigation of public facilities, as well as offer services in the realm of community outreach for low income populations,” Hadnot said.

“I feel we stand a very good chance of getting funding, because we have been moving forward towards getting the MLK community center up and running and renovated,” Hadnot said.

The grant would require that the city have a COVID tie-back, proving that they use the facility to show that they are mitigating the effects of COVID for a long term basis. One option that has been discussed is to use part of the community center building as a senior citizen community outreach program.

“I think if we allocate certain space, particularly for senior citizens or a vulnerable population, to provide outreach services, that would make the project eligible under this particular grant,” Hadnot said.

The grans manager also notes that upon receipt of the grant, they would have to be ready to move on construction, as they are only allowed 30 months to complete the project, which Hadnot is confident that the city is prepared to do.

“I feel that this particular grant program is feasible and viable for meeting the need, as well as covering the difference you guys need in order to get MLK totally built out in the time frame that you are looking,” Hadnot said.

Should the city receive a grant to cover the entire project, the city has already allocated $2 million in bonds that will be required to be used toward improvements to the building or the park itself.

“If city staff believes that we have a very competitive application, I personally think we would be remise not to at least try to get some of this money from the federal government,” said Ward 4 councilmember Jon Strong. “The worst thing that could happen is we come back in April and we come up with the money and we just go forward with the project.”

Ward 1 councilmember Daiquiri Beebe motioned that the council should move forward with option 3A and proceed with Option one, should grant funding fall through, and was met with unanimous approval.

COUNCIL APPROVES ADDITIONAL HOT FUNDS FOR THE H.E.A.R.T.S. VETERANS MUSEUM VIETNAM MEMORIAL WALL

The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum approached the city council for the third time to request an additional round of HOT funds at Tuesday’s meeting.

The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum received $50,000 in HOT funds from the city council in 2020 to secure the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, contingent on the museum raising the remaining necessary funds to complete the project.

In June, the city received notification that the museum paid for the project and sent a check, as agreed upon, however, in September, the museum applied for an additional $42,600 in HOT funds for dirt and concrete needed for the project.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall was once a traveling attraction that first came to Huntsville around 11 years ago, and is an 80% replica of the famous Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C.

When the wall previously came to Huntsville, H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum board president Kenneth Lee notes that while its stay was limited to only four days, its presence drew in approximately 10,000 visitors.

“We probably have more visitors than any site in Huntsville, people come to the museum, they spend money, they spend gas money, they eat here, they support all of the restaurants, cafes and hotels, that’s why we’re applying for the HOT funds, because it’s my understanding that that’s what it’s for,” Lee said.

The museum is now asking for $65,000 to totally complete the project.

The funds would be used for cleanup work, including additional lighting and landscaping, and will cover the additional spending they’ve done on their own. They will also cover marketing the site to surrounding areas outside of Walker County.

“How many times do we hear that there’s nothing to do in Huntsville, well I’m here to tell you as the director of the veterans museum, one thing that I encourage every one of our volunteers and staff to do is to give people a list of everything there is to do in Huntsville. So if they show up at the veterans museum, they’re told about the Sam Houston Museum, the Prison Museum, the visitor’s center at the statue, to go to City Hall Cafe, Farmhouse Cafe and all of those other places and the wonderful shops we have downtown,” said Tara Burnett, executive director of the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum.

“We have worked really hard to solidify our relationship with other people in the community to promote Huntsville as a whole, so the additional funding will complete the project, but a lot of it will also go to advertising when we do our grand opening to bring tourism back to Huntsville,” she added.

The request was passed unanimously.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

No action was taken on the executive session items.

The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2022.