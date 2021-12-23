ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry and Meghan smile at daughter Lilibet as Archie looks on in festive message

 4 days ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent their best wishes to supporters in a message featuring the first publicly-released photograph of their baby daughter Lilibet.

The card shows Harry and Meghan smiling at Lilibet as the duchess holds her aloft, while their son Archie sits on his father’s knee.

The couple wishes supporters “happy holidays” in the card, which was sent through the Archewell charity they co-founded in 2020.

A message alongside the photo reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.

“Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”

Harry and Meghan said they had made donations “on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pay tribute to their children in their message for the festive season (Alexi Lubomirski/Archewell/PA) (PA Media)

The organisations include Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL+US and Marshall Plan for Moms.

The couple wish supporters a “happy holiday season and a prosperous new year, from our family to yours”, though they do not reference Christmas in the card.

Harry and Meghan met with Team Rubicon, a disaster relief charity staffed by veteran volunteers, earlier in the year during a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

They visited Task Force Liberty, home to 10,000 Afghan refugees being housed at the US military base.

As part of their visit, the couple led a class of children learning English in singing Head, Shoulders, Knees And Toes, which they described as a favourite of two-year-old Archie.

A spokesperson for Archewell said the couple’s donation will support resettlement sites like Task Force Liberty across the country.

Welcome.US chief executive Nazanin Ash said: “Welcome.US is mobilising an all-country response to support our new Afghan neighbours, and we are honoured to receive support from Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in this effort.

“With this generous gift, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not only help thousands of Afghan families as they rebuild their lives, but will also create opportunities for all of us to unite through compassionate service and common purpose.”

