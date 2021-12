Security organisations are warning consumers to be extra vigilant this Christmas as more than a million scam texts are expected to be sent in the UK this week.As the nation prepares for festive gifting, more than half of these fake messages will use parcel deliveries to trick people out of their money.Cyber-security firm Proofpoint told the BBC that it is seeing ten times more scam texts this year compared to last year. The texts usually contain a link that leads people to download malicious software or give away private data if they click on it.The warning comes after consumer watchdog...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO