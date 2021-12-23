ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Looking at How Oscar Proves Bullish for Biopics

By Tim Gray
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Oscar race is in a bio rhythm, with a huge percentage of films based upon real people and events. Merriam-Webster defines “biopic” as simply a biographical movie. That’s true, but there’s a wide range under that umbrella term, as this year’s contenders remind...

Deadline

Notes On The Season: Cate Blanchett On The Relevance Of ‘Nightmare Alley’ And ‘Don’t Look Up’; Plus ‘Spider-Man’ For Best Picture Oscar?

A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. ‘Tis the season … for handing out nominations (and yes, even some awards). This week we had long lists of nominees from Critics Choice, Indie Spirits, and even the Golden Globes despite their woes and lack of a televised show to really heat things up. On Tuesday things get really interesting when the Academy releases its much-awaited shortlists for various crafts as well as for Documentary, Animated and International features and shorts. Still, it is not quite business as usual. Those shortlists had to be compiled without the usual screenings at the Academy’s Samuel...
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Overdue Oscars: 10 Directors Looking for Their First Academy Award

Several directors this Oscar season have been nominated previously for the Academy Award for their chosen profession but never won, but they will have to compete with veterans like Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro, who are hoping to take home third and second trophies, respectively. Here are this season’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean-Marc Vallee, ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ Director, Dies at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, known for directing such films as Dallas Buyers Club and Wild, along with the HBO series Big Little Lies, has died. He was 58. Longtime producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed his death in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. According to Vallée’s rep, he died suddenly over the weekend of a suspected heart attack in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada. “Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently,” the statement read. “He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He...
CELEBRITIES

