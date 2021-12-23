Uptown Cheapskate resale store now open

Carissa and Ryan Kell said they are so passionate about Italian-style pizza that they went all the way to Italy to bring back traditional recipes for Neapolitan-style pizza to their business, Körk Wine Bar.Neapolitan pizza is made with tomatoes, basil and mozzarella cheese, but the pizza at Körk Wine Bar features more variety. The crust of the pizza is the same, but the Kells change the pizza toppings every quarter and usually feature eight or nine different pizzas on the menu. Ryan also trained at the Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana in Los Angeles, which is an international organization that seeks to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan pizza. “We went to Italy, to a pizza restaurant in Naples, and they invited us back into the kitchen,” Ryan said. “They walked us through the process of how to make dough, how to stretch dough, how to properly build a fire in the pizza oven.”Creating a perfect Neapolitan-style pizza is a very precise process, Ryan said. The restaurant only has one heat source in its kitchen, and that is the Stefano Ferrara pizza oven. It is a traditional-style Neapolitan pizza oven that cooks at about 850 degrees. If the fire in the oven dies down, Ryan explained, you do not get the type of marbling around the edge and crispiness of the crust that is a signature of a traditional Neapolitan-style pizza. “We use Italian flour in our dough, bufala mozzarella, a traditional-style sauce with Italian tomatoes; our dough is made from scratch every day; and we let it rise for 48 hours,” Ryan said about the process at Körk Wine Bar. “It’s a very intentional process to create something that we frequently get compliments on by true Italians. It’s a big deal.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO