ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Puljujarvi’s Crazy Trip Back From Seattle Proves He’s Part of Oilers’ Core

By Jim Parsons
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there was ever any doubt as to whether or not Jesse Puljujarvi is seen as a completely different player and person in the eyes of his teammates, there should be no question about it now. After reading the story detailed by Sportsnet’s Mark Spector about Puljujarvi’s quest back from Seattle...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers not expected to begin extension talks with Kailer Yamamoto, Jesse Puljujarvi

The Oilers aren’t expected to engage in any extension talks with pending RFA wingers Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi this season, reports Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic (subscription link). Both players carry a $1.175MM cap hit this season and are eligible for salary arbitration this summer However, they’re on opposite trajectories which makes in-season discussions a bit tricky.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Oilers Trade Assets That Can Be Moved to Upgrade Roster

The Edmonton Oilers are not working with a lot of cap space this season. There are typically bad contracts and players not playing to their worth on every team each season. That is no different for the Oilers. If the Oilers are going to upgrade at any position before the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: COVID Pause, Winter Classic, Trade Target & More

The St. Louis Blues practiced on Sunday, Dec. 26 as they get set to hopefully return to the ice on Dec. 29 against the Edmonton Oilers. The NHL’s COVID situation remains fluid, but the league must get back to games before it becomes a season-ending situation. The Blues look...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Can Look to Devils to Acquire Winger Help

As the Edmonton Oilers continue to search for answers to their forward depth questions, a struggling team in the New Jersey Devils presents the opportunity to become a trading partner. No, the Devils don’t have centremen I would consider available, but they do have a couple of solid players that...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Connor Mcdavid
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors Overshadow the Holidays: Oilers, Blues, Bruins, Canadiens

In our Christmas Day edition of the NHL rumors rundown, we’ll focus on rumors that are front and center in some hockey markets. So much so, for some fans, it’s a bit more difficult to enjoy the holidays because it isn’t clear what’s going on with their respective clubs.
NHL
Buffalo News

As Sabres add Don Granato, two players to Covid protocols, NHL forges on

The Buffalo Sabres' Covid-19 protocol list doubled on Sunday, leaving their return to game action this week a distinct question mark. Nearly 50 players around the NHL were added, but the league is forging on and adding some new rules in a desperate bid to keep its schedule going. The...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Puljujarvi Seattle#Covid#Kraken#C E O
markerzone.com

JAROMIR JAGR WITH A CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FOR ALEX OVECHKIN

Watch out Ovi, Santa Jagr is coming for you! Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr took to Twitter on Christmas Day with a picture of himself dressed as Santa and a message directed at Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. "Merry Christmas to you all. My job as a Santa is finish...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres practice without six after zero added to COVID-19 protocol

BUFFALO – Some quick updates from KeyBank Center, where the Sabres practiced this morning for the first time in eight days following a Christmas/COVID-19 break:. – The Sabres today had zero players added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. With coach Don Granato and five players having tested positive for the virus, assistant coach Matt Ellis led a session with 16 skaters and three goalie.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL’s 3 Most Disappointing Teams of 2021-22

The NHL’s unrelenting slate of COVID-induced postponements presents us with the opportunity to sit back and reflect upon the opening salvo of the 2021-22 season, and pinpoint the high points and lowlights of the year to date. The league’s offseason functions as a powder keg for the upcoming campaigns and each franchise’s relative expectations. Have a productive draft and free agent period and many clamour to be the first ones to crown a new challenger capable of toppling the NHL’s established hierarchy. This phenomenon is even more pronounced in the aftermath of significant playoff success, doubly so if it arrives unexpectedly. With that, here are three teams who have failed to meet lofty expectations thus far, and whether they are equipped to overturn their early misfortunes.
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy