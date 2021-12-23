ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The history of Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

By Mike Payton
Pride Of Detroit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know why, but I feel like there’s a special bond between Detroit Lions fans and Atlanta Falcons fans. You get the senses that Falcons fans understand Lions fans’ plight more than most. Sure, they’ve been to the Super Bowl a couple times, but both were crushing losses. The Falcons...

Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 16 snap count observations: Jalen Reeves-Maybin steps up again

Let’s take a closer look at the Detroit Lions Week 16 snap counts from their 20-16 mildly tolerable loss to the Atlanta Falcons. With starting quarterback Jared Goff on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Lions turned to Boyle to start his second game this season. Unlike his first start in Pittsburgh, Boyle was more composed and confident, right up until the final offensive play.
NESN

NFL Executive Floats Under-The-Radar QB Trade Target For Steelers

It’s time for the Steelers to start thinking about life after Ben Roethlisberger, as the 39-year-old quarterback isn’t under contract for next season and looks cooked with Pittsburgh limping toward the finish line in 2021. So, who could the Steelers bring in as their next QB?. The three...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ Matt Ryan: ' Kyle (Pitts) played extremely well’

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say after the 20-16 victory over the Lions on Sunday:. On playing well situationally and what it says about the team’s culture: “It’s a gritty group for sure. It hasn’t been perfect by any stretch of the imagination throughout the year, but we’ve done a good job when we have had opportunities to win games where we’ve been in those one-score games. We’ve done a very good job. We made a mistake offensively there at the end, but our defense goes right out onto the field, doesn’t blink, and steps up and makes a pick when they need to. Great play by Foye [Oluokun]. But that’s what you’ve got to do to keep yourself in the mix when you’re in late-game situations. You’ve got to find a way to get the job done, and in those one-score games we’ve done a pretty good job throughout the year.”
FanSided

Matt Prater is kicking himself off of the Cardinals roster

The Arizona Cardinals are stuck in Groundhog Day following a demoralizing loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas night. Did anyone tell the Arizona Cardinals to leave the 2020 season behind them? Someone must have, as here the Cardinals are, one year later, with a kicker problem again. Last year it was Zane Gonzalez costing the team against New England and Miami. Then came Matt Prater against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.
The Associated Press

Oluokun’s last-minute pick saves Falcons’ win over Lions

ATLANTA (AP) — A last-minute interception by Foye Oluokun showed again the Atlanta Falcons are learning to win close games. Matt Ryan threw a tie-breaking, 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter and the Falcons held on late to beat the Detroit Lions 20-16 on Sunday to preserve their slim playoff hopes.
