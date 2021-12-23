Calli’s Corner: Living rent-free

In the 13th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew, we find that Jesus spoke to the multitudes. He used the parable of the sower and stressed the importance of the soil upon which the seed fell. We read in verses 5-7 KJV, “Some fell upon stony places, where they had not much earth: and forthwith they sprung up, because they had no deepness of earth: And when the sun was up, they were scorched; and because they had no root, they withered away. And some fell among thorns; and the thorns sprung up, and choked them.” Jesus was pointing out to the crowds that there are those who receive the word but do not have the depth to endure, so when tribulation or persecution arises they are offended. On the other hand, there are those who hear the word but allow the cares of this world and the desire for riches to cause them to be unfruitful. As born again Christians, we must realize how important our relationship to the living Word, our Lord Jesus Christ, is. It is the most precious thing we have and should be nurtured at all costs.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO