ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Calli’s Corner: Living rent-free

By Calli Newberry
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe other day I heard someone say a phrase I had never heard before, or maybe I had, and just never thought much of it. But then, when less than 24 hours later I heard it again somewhere else, I began to think about it more. “…is living rent-free...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
rapradar.com

6LACK “Rent Free” + “By Any Means”

6LACK delights his fans with a dual release. On “Rent Free”, the Atlanta crooner reflects on life’s success despite his involvement of a toxic relationship. For the B-Side, 6LACK details his journey to the top “By Any Means”.
ENTERTAINMENT
citysuntimes.com

Western Wealth Communities Rent-Free Christmas

Western Wealth Communities and Western Wealth Capital (WWC) are humbled to again share the annual Rent-Free Christmas program and provide free rent for 58 deserving families--one in each community WWC serves--so they may use those funds to instead create a Christmas/Holiday memory with their family. As part of the program,...
PHOENIX, AZ
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Niv
MarketWatch

‘I was devastated to find out my husband led a double life’: He stored $50,000 in bank and bitcoin accounts with his secret girlfriend. Can I claim this money?

After 33 years together in marriage, I was devastated to find out my husband led a double life: One where he was single, and one being married. He was an estimator for a paving company and had a lot of free time. With all the hookups he had, he fell in love with one of the women he had been seeing behind my back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Grazia

'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
evangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: The importance of our relationship with the living Word

In the 13th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew, we find that Jesus spoke to the multitudes. He used the parable of the sower and stressed the importance of the soil upon which the seed fell. We read in verses 5-7 KJV, “Some fell upon stony places, where they had not much earth: and forthwith they sprung up, because they had no deepness of earth: And when the sun was up, they were scorched; and because they had no root, they withered away. And some fell among thorns; and the thorns sprung up, and choked them.” Jesus was pointing out to the crowds that there are those who receive the word but do not have the depth to endure, so when tribulation or persecution arises they are offended. On the other hand, there are those who hear the word but allow the cares of this world and the desire for riches to cause them to be unfruitful. As born again Christians, we must realize how important our relationship to the living Word, our Lord Jesus Christ, is. It is the most precious thing we have and should be nurtured at all costs.
RELIGION
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

This Advent, Let Your Presence Be Your Present

Advent is a time of expectation and preparation for the celebration of Christ’s birth. While much Christmas hype is focused on the day itself and the gifts to be purchased and exchanged, Christmas is better thought of as a process, a time to be savored, day by day, week by week, rather than rushed through to the end. Even though we are at the end of Advent (It started on Nov. 28 and ends on Dec. 24.), there is still time to savor the few days left.
RELIGION
Tulsa World

Counselor’s Corner: Living your best life in the here and now

This month we reflect on the past year and begin to think about what we should change in our lives. Individuals talk about a variety of New Year's resolutions regarding things they would like to implement or remove. I attended an event where the trainer asked audience members how many...
purewow.com

How Long Can You Leave a Cat Alone? (Hint: Not As Long As You Think)

Your cat is independent, indifferent and probably doesn’t even care if you’re alive or dead...right? Wrong. While it’s true that cats are significantly lower maintenance than most pups, felines still crave affection from their humans. In fact, they’re not that different from dogs at all in that regard; domesticated cats who are deprived of human contact for too long are indeed susceptible to feelings of separation anxiety, in addition to the obvious health complications that come from not having their physical needs met. That said, your sleepy, aloof feline can weather a little solitude just fine—just be sure to read on to find out what the experts have to say about how long you can leave a cat alone before you pack your bags.
PETS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Young Living with Calli: Author Tami McCandlish

In today’s episode, Calli caught up with author and motivational speaker Tami McCandlish. Bullied as a kid, Tami speaks about how this experience has shaped her – though it no longer controls her. She has a book coming out (that you can learn more about here), and she even offers a free resource called “Seven Steps to Healing After You’re Bullied“.
TV & VIDEOS
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Diversity is God’s design | Church Corner

In 1963, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The most segregated hour of Christian America is 11 o’clock on Sunday morning.” Not much has changed since then. About 80 percent of American church-goers attend services where a single ethnic group comprises 80 percent-plus of the congregation. Meanwhile, our country is becoming more diverse. By 2045, more than half of U.S. citizens will be minorities.
RELIGION
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Dave Says… Teach them to be givers…and be an example

With all the commercials and marketing that accompany the holiday season, how can parents teach their young children about giving and putting others first at this time of year?. Maryn. Dear Maryn,. Christmas is a traditional time to give and help others. But even for adults, it’s easy to get...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy