ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Rapper Yung Joc Responds to Misspelling Claims

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfsI8_0dUWpBKy00

A few days ago, Wheel of Fortune fans believed they caught a glaring error in a bonus round. The error included rapper Yung Joc who, after hearing fan feedback, decided to weigh in on the issue himself.

Contestant Kennise Miller found herself in the bonus round with the category being “Person.” Only getting two letters, she wasn’t able to guess the answer, which was “Young Jock.” Fans then thought the show misspelled the rapper Yung Joc’s name and demanded Miller get another chance. Now, Yung Joc himself responded to what happened and according to him, he thinks the show was actually referring to a young athlete, TMZ stated.

After receiving a barrage of notifications, Yung Joc took to social media to see why. After looking through a few of them, he almost instantly knew people thought Wheel of Fortune spelled his name wrong. Reflecting on the episode, Yung Joc concedes the way the word was said, you wouldn’t think of a young jock. Nonetheless, he does say a young jock is indeed a person.

So, what does Yung Joc think overall? “I think me personally, I want it to be me, but I think it’s referring to a young jock, a young athlete.” He then mentions if they were going through game arbitration, they’d say it was a young jock. However, if they were referring to him, they need to give Miller her due $39,000.

It’s a tough call, as it could easily be argued both answers are completely valid.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Also Express Discontent with a Technicality that Lost a Contestant an Audi

The potential Yung Joc misspelling isn’t the only Wheel of Fortune flub recently. Fans are also upset about a technicality that lost a contestant an Audi.

Charlene Rubush was the contestant in this instance and her puzzle was within the “What Are You Doing?” category. The right answer was “Choosing the right word,” which she guessed before the buzzer went off. The hiccup here is she apparently paused too long with her answer. Specifically, she said “Choosing the right,” paused for a few seconds, and then said “word” before the buzzer. However, according to Pat Sajak, she took too long a pause.

“You know, this one’s tough,” Yahoo recalled Sajak telling her. “Because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word,’ but, as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous. We’ll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can’t give you the prize, and it was the Audi.”

Fans expressed discontent on social media, saying the show owes her the Audi since she technically guessed correctly. Between that and the potential Yung Joc spelling issue, it’s been a tough week for Wheel of Fortune.

Comments / 6

Related
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Featured an Ozarks Music Legend on Recent Episode

The Christmas Eve episode of everyone’s favorite word-solving game show, Wheel of Fortune featured a pretty impressive musical contestant. The Friday evening edition of Wheel of Fortune brought on one Ozarks musical legend. And, the appearance also brought with it a bit of a lesson as to how the famous musician acquired his unique nickname.
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Furious After Contestant Loses Car Over Technicality

Fans are once again airing their frustrations with Wheel of Fortune after another technicality robs a contestant of a big prize win. On Tuesday’s episode of the long-running game show, contestant Charlene Rubush made it into the Bonus Round with $16,500. To add an Audi Q3 to her prize haul, all she had to do was solve a puzzle in the “What Are You Doing?” category. Simple enough.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Sajak
Person
Yung Joc
iheart.com

'Wheel Of Fortune' Slammed Over Confusing Puzzle

In the past year or so, Wheel Of Fortune has made headlines for reasons other than a contestant winning big. There was a controversy over a strict rule, host Pat Sajak called a contestant "ungrateful," a player might have lost on purpose, Pat got into an icy exchange with a contestant, the show was questioned about an "evil" puzzle, and Sajak upset some fans who felt he made fun of a contestant's lisp.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Yung Joc Centered In 'Wheel Of Fortune' Bonus Question Fiasco

Yung Joc became a talking point on Twitter Monday night after the Wheel of Fortune misspelled his name during a bonus round under the “person” category. Contestant Kennise Miller already had an impressive evening on the gameshow, securing $30,000 in prize money and a trip to Maui, and she took on the bonus round in the hopes to snag more cash. With only two of the nine letters present on the board, Kennise struggled to figure out the “person” they were hinting at, which turned out to be “Young Jock.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling#Wheel Of Fortune#Rapper#Arbitration#Technicality
TVLine

Wheel of Fortune: Audi to Gift Car to Contestant After Controversial Loss

Audi is taking the season of giving very seriously, gifting a car to Wheel of Fortune contestant Charlene after her recent, much-debated loss. On Tuesday’s episode of the game show, Charlene advanced to the final round, where the puzzle’s category was “What Are You Doing.” After initially guessing the phrase “choosing the right card,” Charlene eventually guessed, “Choosing the right… word!” — the correct answer — with a several-second pause before she said “word.” And though Charlene, quite literally, had chosen all of the right words for the puzzle before the buzzer sounded, she didn’t receive the grand prize of an Audi Q3, with...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

Audi gives losing "Wheel of Fortune" contestant a brand new car

"Wheel of Fortune" contestant Charlene Rubush of Nevada missed her chance at winning an Audi Q3 car earlier this week after pausing briefly while offering the correct answer, a technicality under the game show's rules. But when executives with the automaker heard about the incident, they rode to the rescue and gave her a new Q3.
CARS
Polygon

She solved the puzzle, but Wheel of Fortune didn’t give her the car

Wheel of Fortune is a relatively simple game, which is likely why it’s been on TV in one form or another since 1975. Originally spun out from creator Merv Griffin’s games of Hangman on the road as a kid, it’s a word-guessing game broken down into individual letters. What matters most in Wheel of Fortune, beyond getting good spins, is extrapolating full words and phrases from a few scattered letters.
TV & VIDEOS
WUSA

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Loses Car Prize Despite Guessing Correct Phrase

Some Wheel of Fortune fans are outraged after a contestant missed out on a new car on Tuesday's show due to a timing rule that many were unaware of. Contestant Charlene made it to the final round, where the category was "What are you doing?" Though she at first guessed a wrong answer -- "choosing the right card" -- she eventually said the right phrase, which was "choosing the right word." However, host Pat Sajak said that because she paused too long in between guesses, she would not get the prize, which was an Audi Q3.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Maggie Sajak is Trying to ‘Act Natural’ in Dazzling New Photo

It seems that Maggie Sajak is doing more and more on Wheel of Fortune. She has had a variety of roles on the show and now is taking fashion notes from Vanna White. In a recent Instagram post, Sajak is wearing a sparkly and dazzling dress. With one bare arm and shoulder on her right and a full sleeve down her left, it is quite the ensemble. She posed in front of an elevator and gave it a quick and fun caption. “Your crush is coming over, act normal.”
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

340K+
Followers
35K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy