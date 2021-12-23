‘Wheel of Fortune’: Rapper Yung Joc Responds to Misspelling Claims

A few days ago, Wheel of Fortune fans believed they caught a glaring error in a bonus round. The error included rapper Yung Joc who, after hearing fan feedback, decided to weigh in on the issue himself.

Contestant Kennise Miller found herself in the bonus round with the category being “Person.” Only getting two letters, she wasn’t able to guess the answer, which was “Young Jock.” Fans then thought the show misspelled the rapper Yung Joc’s name and demanded Miller get another chance. Now, Yung Joc himself responded to what happened and according to him, he thinks the show was actually referring to a young athlete, TMZ stated.

After receiving a barrage of notifications, Yung Joc took to social media to see why. After looking through a few of them, he almost instantly knew people thought Wheel of Fortune spelled his name wrong. Reflecting on the episode, Yung Joc concedes the way the word was said, you wouldn’t think of a young jock. Nonetheless, he does say a young jock is indeed a person.

So, what does Yung Joc think overall? “I think me personally, I want it to be me, but I think it’s referring to a young jock, a young athlete.” He then mentions if they were going through game arbitration, they’d say it was a young jock. However, if they were referring to him, they need to give Miller her due $39,000.

It’s a tough call, as it could easily be argued both answers are completely valid.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Also Express Discontent with a Technicality that Lost a Contestant an Audi

The potential Yung Joc misspelling isn’t the only Wheel of Fortune flub recently. Fans are also upset about a technicality that lost a contestant an Audi.

Charlene Rubush was the contestant in this instance and her puzzle was within the “What Are You Doing?” category. The right answer was “Choosing the right word,” which she guessed before the buzzer went off. The hiccup here is she apparently paused too long with her answer. Specifically, she said “Choosing the right,” paused for a few seconds, and then said “word” before the buzzer. However, according to Pat Sajak, she took too long a pause.

“You know, this one’s tough,” Yahoo recalled Sajak telling her. “Because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word,’ but, as you know, it’s gotta be more or less continuous. We’ll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I’m sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can’t give you the prize, and it was the Audi.”

Fans expressed discontent on social media, saying the show owes her the Audi since she technically guessed correctly. Between that and the potential Yung Joc spelling issue, it’s been a tough week for Wheel of Fortune.