NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds will be picking up throughout the day with the gustiest around the mountains this morning and increasing in the valley by the evening. Most low terrain spots will see southwest winds up to around 25 mph. In the plains, winds will gust up to around 30-35 mph, and in the mountains, there will be gusts around 35-55 mph. The strongest winds will occur Monday night, Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday afternoon.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 7 HOURS AGO