ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Andy Griffith Show’ Mega-Fan Has Mega-Sized Collection of Memorabilia

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfBts_0dUWo5ny00

If you ever wanted to learn more about Andy Griffith, you could go ahead and visit the Andy Griffith Museum. It’s located in Mount Airy, North Carolina, which was the birthplace of the influential actor that starred in several projects during his life, most famously “The Andy Griffith Show.”

While the museum boasts the largest collection of Andy Griffith memorabilia ever, a mega-fan has their own pretty stellar “The Andy Griffith Show” collection. And all they need to do is walk into their own home.

Epic Display of ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

Jon Thaxton is responsible for this epic display of the American sitcom that ran from 1960 to 1968. He is the Sarasota County commissioner, the senior vice-president for community investment at Gulf County Community Foundation, an environmentalist, and, beyond all else, a “The Andy Griffith Show” fanatic.

According to Sarasota Magazine, Thaxton received a box set of the show about 10 years ago that included all 249 episodes in one place. Since then, he has turned his home into a Mayberry-away-from-Mayberry during the holiday season. He collects different memorabilia related to the show.

The collection includes posters, autographs, illustrations, set props, a train set, trading cards, canned food, t-shirts, Christmas ornaments, and even a shower curtain. He now gives his tour to friends and other curious “The Andy Griffith Show” fans. It’s such a massive collection that it takes about a month to put it all up. Thaxton admits that he probably won’t be putting it up for another three years.

The items he has ranged in terms of value. One of the most valuable has to be a paper with 15 different signatures dated from 1963. Although the most valuable, Thaxton is particularly fond of Opie’s bedside lamp that he acquired. He got most of his items off common sites like Amazon Marketplace, Etsy, and eBay, meaning, anyone could create their own master collection of “The Andy Griffith Show.” That is if Thaxton doesn’t snatch it all up.

“I have a stubborn attitude and I’m willing to invest the time. It’s amazing what you can do with those two traits. I can’t let things go,” he told the news outlet.

Auction for Betty Lynn

Recently, the actress who played Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show,” Betty Lynn, passed away. She died in October at the age of 95 and was living in Mount Airy.

Now, her estate is going to be auctioned off and it happens to include some timeless memorabilia from the show. Perhaps superfan Jon Thaxton has his eyes on some of the items up for auction.

The auction consists of 118 different items, not all of which are related to “The Andy Griffith Show.” It does include a framed illustration of Thelma Lou and her on-screen boyfriend Barney Fife. It also includes a black-and-white photo of the couple as well.

As of now, the illustration has a high bid of $2,300 and the photograph is at $600.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

What Was ‘Andy Griffith Show’ Star Frances Bavier’s Last Project?

Some actors found their big break on The Andy Griffith Show. For instance, Andy Griffith had worked on the stage and appeared in a handful of variety shows and films before the iconic series took off. Additionally, Ron Howard got his big break on the show. He went on to star in Happy Days and direct several major motion pictures. However, Frances Bavier was different. By the time she landed the role of Aunt Bee, she was an accomplished actress.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Jon Thaxton
Person
Betty Lynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#The Andy Griffith Museum#American#Sarasota Magazine#Amazon Marketplace
southernthing.com

Estate of 'The Andy Griffith Show' actress to go up for auction

The estate of Betty Lynn, who portrayed Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show" will be put up for auction beginning this week. You know it's Christmas in the South when ... Mostly, we know it because it's not snowing. But also we know because we are enjoying some of our favorite Southern traditions.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Director Richard Crenna Reveals His Favorite Episode of the Show

There are too many classic The Andy Griffith Show episodes to date. The show, which was incredibly popular throughout the 1960s, had so many memorable moments. However, when it came to director Richard Crenna about which episode, in particular, had the biggest impact on him, it was also the episode that the star of the program, Andy Griffith himself, also loved the most. As Crenna tells it, it was the episode where Opie learned the meaning of life. It was called “Opie The Birdman”.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Enjoys Walking in a Winter Wonderland

On Christmas Eve morning, actor turned famed director Ron Howard shared a gorgeous snowy photo from his walk earlier today. While Howard didn’t share where he was this morning, we do at least have a guess. The Richie Cunningham actor from Happy Days has multiple homes across the United States. Of course, anyone that works in Hollywood as much as Howard has homes in California.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

340K+
Followers
35K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy