‘Andy Griffith Show’ Mega-Fan Has Mega-Sized Collection of Memorabilia

If you ever wanted to learn more about Andy Griffith, you could go ahead and visit the Andy Griffith Museum. It’s located in Mount Airy, North Carolina, which was the birthplace of the influential actor that starred in several projects during his life, most famously “The Andy Griffith Show.”

While the museum boasts the largest collection of Andy Griffith memorabilia ever, a mega-fan has their own pretty stellar “The Andy Griffith Show” collection. And all they need to do is walk into their own home.

Epic Display of ‘The Andy Griffith Show’

Jon Thaxton is responsible for this epic display of the American sitcom that ran from 1960 to 1968. He is the Sarasota County commissioner, the senior vice-president for community investment at Gulf County Community Foundation, an environmentalist, and, beyond all else, a “The Andy Griffith Show” fanatic.

According to Sarasota Magazine, Thaxton received a box set of the show about 10 years ago that included all 249 episodes in one place. Since then, he has turned his home into a Mayberry-away-from-Mayberry during the holiday season. He collects different memorabilia related to the show.

The collection includes posters, autographs, illustrations, set props, a train set, trading cards, canned food, t-shirts, Christmas ornaments, and even a shower curtain. He now gives his tour to friends and other curious “The Andy Griffith Show” fans. It’s such a massive collection that it takes about a month to put it all up. Thaxton admits that he probably won’t be putting it up for another three years.

The items he has ranged in terms of value. One of the most valuable has to be a paper with 15 different signatures dated from 1963. Although the most valuable, Thaxton is particularly fond of Opie’s bedside lamp that he acquired. He got most of his items off common sites like Amazon Marketplace, Etsy, and eBay, meaning, anyone could create their own master collection of “The Andy Griffith Show.” That is if Thaxton doesn’t snatch it all up.

“I have a stubborn attitude and I’m willing to invest the time. It’s amazing what you can do with those two traits. I can’t let things go,” he told the news outlet.

Auction for Betty Lynn

Recently, the actress who played Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show,” Betty Lynn, passed away. She died in October at the age of 95 and was living in Mount Airy.

Now, her estate is going to be auctioned off and it happens to include some timeless memorabilia from the show. Perhaps superfan Jon Thaxton has his eyes on some of the items up for auction.

The auction consists of 118 different items, not all of which are related to “The Andy Griffith Show.” It does include a framed illustration of Thelma Lou and her on-screen boyfriend Barney Fife. It also includes a black-and-white photo of the couple as well.

As of now, the illustration has a high bid of $2,300 and the photograph is at $600.