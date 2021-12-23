Greensburg approves 5-year contract with Waste Management, rates to increase 32%

Metro Creative

Greensburg officials approved a new five-year contract with Texas-based Waste Management that will increase residential rates.

Council members approved the measure this month.

According to the five-year contract, city residents will see collection costs rise from $17.45 per month per household to $23 per month per household.

That’s a $5.55 increase, or almost 32%.

Rates will increase almost 7% in subsequent years.

Following the $23 per month charge in 2022, rates will rise to $24.61 in 2023, $26.33 in 2024, $28.13 in 2025 and $29.86 in 2026.

Waste Management, the city’s current provider, was the only bidder, said City Administrator Kelsye Hantz.

“WM is excited to continue servicing the city of Greensburg,” a statement from Waste Management reads. “Through a competitive bidding process, WM was identified by the city as the lowest, responsible bidder. Our hauling team in North Huntingdon has been servicing this community for more than 25 years, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the city, residents and businesses.”

Waste Management recently contracted with several other area municipalities, among them North Huntingdon and Sewickley. Residents in both areas are seeing garbage rates increase.

In North Huntingdon, residential rates are increasing to $77.25 per quarter, about $25 higher than existing fees. The four-year contract contains an option for renewal for 2026.

In Sewickley, current collection costs will rise from $19.44 per month per household to $21.98 per month per household, about a 14% hike.

Rates will increase about 4% each subsequent year.