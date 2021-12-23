ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the World to Your Home Cookbook

wspa.com
 4 days ago

One of the best parts of traveling is experiencing...

www.wspa.com

countryliving.com

Rethink the Way You Use Your Skillet With this Cast-Iron Recipes Cookbook

Pull out that favorite cast-iron skillet and let's get cooking! Our 70+ recipes—for the savory and the sweet—will have you falling in love with your old kitchen staple all over again. Plus, we've included lots of tips and tricks for seasoning and caring for your heriloom pan!. This...
RECIPES
Omaha.com

OWH cookbook offers 59 sweet recipes from local bakers

It’s that time of year. You’re decking the halls, wrapping presents and planning holiday menus. Cherished family recipes no doubt have a place on your list. This year, add to your arsenal of hits with “Candies, Cookies & Bars,” available for $9.99 from the Omaha World-Herald store at www.owhstore.com.
OMAHA, NE
Cosmopolitan

The best cookbooks to gift to the food-lover in your life

Whether it's your sister, your colleague or even your cat-sitter, we all know a foodie in our lives who simply can't get enough of all-things-tasty. Thankfully, foodies are perhaps the easiest person to Christmas shop for, given that the latest kitchen gadget or best-selling cookbook is always enough to put a smile on their face.
RECIPES
Black Enterprise

Chef’s Kiss: Cookbooks To Take Your Holiday Meals From Bland To Bussin’!

Just the other day, someone on Facebook said, “I’m tired of eating the same old thing. God ain’t made no new animals yet?”. As hilarious as the status was, it’s very accurate. Our taste buds are ready to try new dishes ASAP, especially with social gatherings and Christmas happening this month. Trying new recipes is a great way to bond with family and friends this holiday season, and Amazon has several books to help you get things cooking!
RECIPES
arcamax.com

Our 15 top cookbooks of the year cover everything from easy dinners to baking challenges

When someone asks a cook if they really need another cookbook, the answer is almost always yes. Why settle for one baking book when there are three more just as worthy?. But cookbooks are more than just a pretty cover; they earn their spots on the shelf. Cookbooks can provide a sense of adventure, feed our curiosity and educate us, no matter how long we've been in the kitchen. They introduce us to new cuisines, encourage us to shop at unfamiliar markets and support local farmers all while helping to satisfy our sweet tooth, teaching us how to use the hot new appliance, adapt to a meatless diet or make an exquisite cocktail.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Simply Recipes

The Simply Recipes Editors Share Their 12 Favorite Cookbooks from 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. I say this every year, but the 2021 cookbook crop was truly exceptional. From new weeknight vegetarian favorites to swoon-worthy...
RECIPES
homecrux.com

Decorate Your Home With Our Favorites From IKEA Christmas Collection 2021

Christmas is fast approaching and you must be looking for unique decorations for your home! If you want to create your own holiday wonderland at home, IKEA’s VINTER 2021 collection of seasonal décor and holiday essentials has great options for you. The collection will help you create a...
SHOPPING
WAND TV

Donate to charities with used boxes from your homes

ILLINOIS (WAND) : You can use the boxes that bring you your online orders to give back to a charity of your choice through Givebackbox.com. As you get your holiday orders in the mail - you can expect plenty of cardboard boxes too. Instead of throwing them away, here's how you can give back to charities. Once you get your online orders, take everything out of the box and fill it with items you want to donate.
CHARITIES
hackaday.com

“Window To The World” Brings Far-Off Places To Your Home

For those who love travelling around the world, life hasn’t been great for the past two years. World-wide lockdowns and travel restrictions have kept many people stuck inside their own homes when they would rather be jetting off to distant cities. If you’re one of those bothered by Wanderlust, [Alex Shakespeare] might have a solution for you: a window that shows a live image from another location around the world.
LIFESTYLE
wspa.com

Culler Beauty – Winter Special

Don’t Miss out on Culler’s Holiday Special where you receive 40% off the Ultimate Beauty Kit PLUS Free Shipping. For More Information – 1-800-943-0848 or culler40.com.
MAKEUP
milwaukeemag.com

Try This Drool-Worthy Recipe From a Local Food Bloggers Healthy Comfort Cookbook

Milwaukee transplant Erin Clarke’s cooking blog, Well Plated by Erin (wellplated.com), is replete with easy-to-follow, affordable- to-make recipes for classic comfort cuisine, but with a catch. Instead of the typical gobs of heavy ingredients, Clarke lightens up the dishes without sacrificing flavor. The Wichita, Kansas, native, who draws inspiration...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

How to make Bubble and Squeak with your Christmas leftovers

If you’ve spent hours sweating away in the kitchen on Christmas Day, then there’s no better Boxing Day meal than Bubble and Squeak.The traditional British dish has been around since the 18th century when it mainly consisted of fried meat and cabbage, though nowadays the meal includes almost anything and everything leftover from dinner - as well as an egg thrown in for good measure.According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the rather peculiar name comes from the sounds made by the meat and as they are fried.Lucky for you, the dish is very quick and simple to whip up (even with...
RECIPES
wspa.com

Healthier Alternative to Sweets this Holiday Season

Cookies are baking, chocolate is flowing – but so are the sugar cravings from eating so much processed sugar! How do we combat this? By having a healthier alternative available that does not spike your blood sugar as much and also has better quality ingredients. For More Information. Brady...
FOOD & DRINKS
Channel 3000

How to organize your home with tips from local home-organizing experts

There are two types of people: those who love organizing and others who haven’t yet experienced how incredible it feels to live in a well-thought-out space. Six local home-organizing experts share their best tips on getting us all there. Get Clear. Every organizing project is different, and each person’s...
MADISON, WI
Parade

This Retro Holiday Punch From the 'It's A Wonderful Life' Cookbook Is So Pretty

Raise a glass to the hosts of Christmas past with this Classic Christmas Punch recipe from It’s a Wonderful Life: The Official Bailey Family Cookbook. The cookbook celebrates the 75th anniversary of the beloved holiday movie with retro appetizers, side dishes, entrees, desserts, drinks and even crafts. This easy holiday drink is a refreshing option for all ages, but for an adults-only version, swap the ginger ale for prosecco.
RECIPES
wspa.com

Holiday Entertaining Fun

“The following is sponsored content from *A-1 BROADCAST*”. No matter how you plan to celebrate this season many people will face the challenges of holiday entertaining. Here to help is professional sommelier Sarah Tracey the founder of the Lush Life Blog who was recently named to the new Aldi Charcuterie Board of Directors. She’s here to show how to build the perfect wine-inspired charcuterie board.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS

