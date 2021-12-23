ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Meet the new Massachusetts mayors gearing up for 2022

By Meg McIntyre
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The open race for City Hall in Boston grabbed most of the attention paid to municipal elections in the Bay State this year as eyes across the country watched the hotly-contested race end with victory for Michelle Wu, Boston’s first woman and first Asian American elected to the...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Gloucester, MA
City
North Adams, MA
City
Blandford, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Newburyport, MA
City
Provincetown, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
Boston, MA
Government
City
Somerville, MA
City
Northampton, MA
City
Framingham, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. Department of Correction loses almost 200 workers over Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID vaccine mandate

The Massachusetts Department of Correction lost nearly 200 workers over Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate, which required more than 40,000 Executive Department employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in mid-October, MassLive has learned. Earlier this month, MassLive reported the DOC had fired at least 60 people, including correction...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

People in Business: Dec. 27, 2021

Health New England welcomes two new executives to its leadership team. Dr. Kate McIntosh is the new chief medical officer, and Casey Hossa is the company’s chief information officer. In her new role, McIntosh is responsible for ensuring quality care and value for Health New England customers. She will...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Thousands of children are homeless in Massachusetts as COVID keeps families hesitant from staying in shelters

At a shelter in Worcester, volunteer Crystaltina Montagna tried to connect with a child who was nonverbal. The shelter included a playspace by Horizons for Homeless Children, a group that works to improve the lives of children in Massachusetts who are experiencing homelessness. Montagna pulled out a train set to try and engage with the boy. He was bored at first, but finally, the two connected.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Garcia
MassLive.com

Monoclonal antibody infusion likely kept Mass. Treasurer Deborah Goldberg out of the hospital, she says

Without the intervention of a monoclonal antibody infusion during her bout with COVID-19, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg thinks she might have ended up in a hospital. Goldberg, who contracted the virus in early February before she was eligible to get vaccinated, recounted her harrowing experience with the illness as she encouraged Massachusetts residents to get vaccinated in an interview with WCVB’s “On the Record” that aired Sunday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Dec. 27, 2021

Health New England was named a 2021 WorkWell Massachusetts Awards program award winner in the small group category for exemplary worksite health promotion. The awards, powered by Healthiest Employers, recognizes achievements in developing, implementing, and participating in corporate health improvement and wellness programs. HNE’s Healthy Directions outcome-based worksite wellness program...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield mask mandate is unconstitutional tyranny (Letters)

I oppose any mandates having to do with a requirement on a person’s body in Westfield or anywhere, ever. Our children are being physically and psychologically harmed from being required to wear masks for almost two years now. Even though some are used to it, that doesn’t make it OK or right. Constant and long-term mask-wearing will never be normal or healthy. I will say this over and over again, because it is an important and necessary reminder. Our children are being abused, and for what? Funding from state or federal government that won’t be given unless the mandate is carried out and enforced? In essence, our children are being sold out! Isn’t it our job to protect children, not exploit or harm them?
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
67K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy