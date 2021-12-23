ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1965 Chevy Impala Barn Find

By John Puckett
 4 days ago
This Impala has been sitting for decades and is finally ready to see the light of day once again.

Barn finds are an intelligent way to discover various vintage vehicles from every era. Many of the original performance cars and classics were stored away for decades and eventually forgotten. Years later, many enthusiasts began to rediscover the extraordinary wonders these cars can provide, and finally, these cars are being brought back into the light of day. Sometimes these finds can come from property purchase, landscaping work, or a deliberate purchase of one of these insane classic vehicles. One of the most popular brands in these uncoverings is Chevrolet which has always been one of the best producers of automobiles for decades, and what could be hiding down to what’s under the dashboard covers.

This vehicle is a perfect example of what you might call the "run of the mill classic Chevy" as it boasts four doors on this 1965 Chevrolet Impala. The color is a stunning bright blue, which was a fantastic option for the time, which was a colorful year for the design of the vintage GM vehicles that we all know and love. The interior doesn't look too bad as the age is pretty well hidden. Unlike many cars of a similar caliber, it would appear that the inside of the vehicle has been very well protected from rodents or other animals that usually lead to the destruction of the interior.

Under the hood is the average six-cylinder, which hasn't run in quite a few years and puts out very minimal power numbers. This car wasn't insanely desirable, nor was it a highly powerful or high-performing vehicle even when it was made. More than likely, this was an everyday driver or grocery, but this thing is still rich with history throughout the body of this chaotic piece of automotive art.

Motorious

An Amazing Car Collection Is Hidden In Tennessee

Some of the best car collections are hidden away from public view, like this one tucked away at a undisclosed location in the East Tennessee mountains. Documented by YouTuber Hot Rod Hoarder, this collection has been accumulating for three generations of the family and constitutes over 100 different rides. But you’d never just stumble on all these vehicles since the 20-acre property is apparently in an incredibly deep hollow, making for the perfect hiding spot.
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
Motorious

1970 Plymouth Superbird Is A Masterpiece Of American Automotive History

You could be the new owner of one of the insane cars that was so fast that NASCAR had to ban it from racing. 1970 was an incredible time for the Mopar muscle cars, whose main competitive racing involvements stayed within the NASCAR series. Ford, Chevy, and many other American performance manufacturers were stomping out the ability for brands such as Dodge and Plymouth to compete as the Mopar lineup was notorious for being "aerodynamically challenged." Essentially, while everyone else was focusing on making their cars' handling and aerodynamic capabilities better, Mopar found itself at a disadvantage due to most of their focus being on style and power rather than actual racing capabilities. Dodge got tired of losing and did what Dodge always does. The introduction of the Daytona saw one of the fastest vehicles ever to hit the oval track at the time, and along with it came the Plymouth Superbird, which had a bit more focus on the aesthetic aspect of the aerodynamic body modifications.
MotorTrend Magazine

1970 Mustang Buried in Garage for Almost 30 Years!

How do cars end up being entombed in garages or hidden away in barns or sheds? We imagine there are a host of reasons, but we would bet one of the most common is that the car broke down or was otherwise damaged, the owner didn't have the time, cash, or passion to fix it, and it was locked away to be repaired "eventually." But, like that song from the musical Annie goes, repair is always a day away, and such is certainly the case with this 1970 Mustang fastback—or as Ford called it, a Sportsroof.
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
Outsider.com

Barely-Driven Vintage Buick Sells for an Insane Price

“Used car. Only driven by a little old lady to church on Sundays.” Unscrupulous salesmen have used this line to lure in unsuspecting buyers for generations. I doubt that it’s likely ever been true, but there are great, low-mileage used cars available. You’re just going to have to pay a fortune for them. For instance, a 34-year-old Buick muscle car with less than 800 miles on the odometer sold at auction Monday for $236,000.
Motorious

440 Plymouth Road Runner Is A Throwback Dream Car Review

Mopar is an automotive group that has made a name for over 84 years as the nation's producer of the highest horsepower muscle cars ever to hit the American market. This ridiculously iconic brand was dedicated solely to increased horsepower, fun, and remarkable style. There was no place on earth that these cars were more comfortable in than the drag strip in the late 1960s, and with no one in their way, Mopar set out to be the best with an extraordinary selection of cars. These cars would set a precedence for lots of horsepower and absolutely no extra options outside of the engine.
Motorious

1973 Chevy Nova Is The Last Of Its Kind

A 350 cubic inch engine and 4-speed manual transmission make this a blast to drive. The 1970s were an excellent time for the famous American automotive brand that we all know and love, Chevrolet. Models like the Chevelle, Camaro, and Nova were going through a massive design change which still makes automotive enthusiasts’ hair curl. The latter vehicle especially was particularly affected by the new style as it continued to evolve within the automotive market. Then the infamous year of 1973 struck. For many reasons, the United States was plunged into economic despair as a shortage of oil and, subsequently, gas plagued the nation. This was the last year that many of the beautiful muscle cars of old that we all know and love could be found in their proper form.
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale To Kick Off December

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll into December.
Motorious

Three Daytonas In One Barn Find

These ridiculous cars have been hidden for decades and now poke their fascias out to show the world what a real muscle car is!. Barn finds are the stuff of legends in the American car community for their incredible hidden beasts and potential for finding something genuinely extraordinary. So many people have found their dream project car or restoration built within the confines of a disheveled barn's walls. Of course, these finds can be pretty cool, but it is infrequent to find something that you couldn't find with ease on the used market. However, this find flips the tables on those limitations as it holds some of America's rarest vehicles. These insane NASCAR dominating muscle cars are ready to see the light of day once again with a fiery passion for rowdy driving fun!
Motorious

Rare One Of Three Packard Convertible Coupes Found

Such a beautiful car deserves an even better backstory and that is exactly what it got. Packard is one of those exceptional car companies that always seems to catch you by surprise in many different ways. Whether it's how technologically advanced they were for their time, the classic styling, or the sheer rarity of these vehicles, it's easy to see that they are exceptional. Some Packards are given high praise for being one of just a couple of hundred or even one of a double-digit production number. However, this seems like little more than a silver medal when compared to this great car. Rather than being one of just 100 or even less, this thing is one of three cars of its type ever built. It is so rare that most don't even know it exists, as it was presumed destroyed since its initial sale.
Motorious

Rocket 88: Where It All Began

It might not have been the most popular muscle car, but it was the first. The late 1960s and early 1970s were undeniably the most popular time for the American muscle car, before emissions standards effectively killed them, but it wasn’t the beginning. While most people will say the Pontiac GTO, or Chevy Chevelle kicked off the American muscle car, it was actually a humble Oldsmobile that started it all; the Rocket 88 is the true grandfather of the muscle car.
MotorAuthority

1970 Hemi 'Cuda Convertible heads to auction

An extremely rare 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Convertible is among the featured lots at Mecum's auction scheduled for January 6-16 in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum doesn't publish pre-auction estimates, but you can expect this topless muscle car to go for serious money. The Plymouth Barracuda (performance versions got 'Cuda nomenclature beginning...
Motorious

Fire Ravages Classic Car And Motorcycle Collection

On November 27 a garage fire near Denton, Nebraska has taken out a nice collection of classic cars and vintage motorcycles. Damages from the blaze are estimated at over $1 million, an amount which seems staggering. However, just a few nice classic vehicles can easily be worth that much. Whatever was stored in there sounds to be a complete loss and that’s really too bad.
Motorious

1969 Camaro Z/28 Rediscovered After 40 Years Of Hiding

This incredible car has been hidden from the world since 1979 and is now ready to hit the road once again in glorious fashion. The Chevrolet Camaro is one of the nation's most beloved pony cars because of its incredible style and "Mustang eating" focus on performance and speed. Classic Camaros are exceptionally awesome and hold a solid following from automotive enthusiasts of every age. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the first-generation Camaro is one of the most sought-after pony cars in the American lineup. Finding one of these crazy cars is usually pretty easy for the lower performance model, but the upper trim levels are challenging to obtain at times. That simple fact makes this incredible find a random treasure hidden from the world for decades.
MotorTrend Magazine

Three Forgotten Mopars of the 1970s

Buel McGuffey of Scottsville, Kentucky is a product of the 1970s, a decade that many auto buffs look upon with derision. When many are quick to talk smack about cars from the malaise era—a term we loathe here at HOT ROD—a few enlightened individuals embrace the mid-to-late 1970s with open arms. Self-professed experts like to think the intrinsic value of a collector car is based on its born-with powertrain, but real hot rodders know better; if you don't like an engine, you can just freakin' change it. During the '70s, a lot of improvements went into the Chrysler vehicle platforms that started in the 1960s, particularly in the chassis and suspension, and just because you couldn't buy a 426 cu-in Hemi in a new car when gas was today's equivalent of $20 a gallon, that doesn't mean the car is worthless today. McGuffey knows this, and he's done all of us a huge favor by saving his favorites for us to ogle.
Motorious

1969 Yenko Camaro Races 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet

Ford v Chevy is one of the oldest rivalries in the automotive industry and it’s still going strong today. However, instead of watching a C8 Corvette or Camaro ZR1 race a Ford GT MKII or Shelby GT500, we get something more vintage with this drag race. A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko throws down versus a 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet. It’s definitely a bit of an odd pairing, but sometimes doing these mismatches can result in some interesting races, particularly when there might be some modifications which fall in line with Factory Stock rules.
Motorious

1965 Ford Good Humor Truck Will Add Character To Your Car Collection

This converted Ford F-250 is a wholesome addition to your garage. Get ready to play the ice cream man with this 1965 Ford Good Humor truck. This interesting restored example is currently owned by a grandfather and serious car collector. He bought the car after his grandkids questioned why he had so many different vehicles and didn’t have an ice cream truck, so he acquired it.
gmauthority.com

1969 Corvette L88 Takes On 1969 Camaro ZL1: Video

Today we have an all-Bow Tie brand showdown between a 1969 Chevy Corvette 427 L88 and 1969 Chevy Camaro 427 ZL1, throwing it down the 1320 for a heads-up drag racing video. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, this video brings all the usual Cars And Zebras shenanigans, including a little C&Z humor, plus some walkaround footage and specs. The video, however, is relatively short for a C&Z production, clocking in at just over four minutes in length. If all you’re interested is the racing, skip ahead to just before the three-minute-mark.
