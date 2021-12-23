ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

25 homes, $32.9 million: 12 months of million-dollar home sales in Erie County

By Sara Paulson Meehan
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 4 days ago

These 25 homes sold for $1 million or more between Nov. 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021, the 12-month...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo Business First

The million-dollar market

Erie County's $1M+ home sales are surging — but have they peaked?. For the first time, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services included three Buffalo Niagara area $1 million-plus listings in its weekly ad in the Wall Street Journal, next to homes in Westchester County, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. “If you...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Business
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Real Estate
Buffalo Business First

November's 358 high-end deals show WNY's real estate market is still riding high

High-end real estate transactions in Erie County dipped slightly from October's tally, but not by much. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Buffalo Business First

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com.
TECHNOLOGY
Buffalo Business First

The big cut

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo

Comments / 0

Community Policy