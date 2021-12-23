Passions, family traditions, investing into community and farming lessons have shaped Jacob Andres

Conductor Jacob Andres directs a pause for the Abilene Municipal Band during the band’s Holiday Concert earlier this month. Ed Boice

Teaching and music are his passions, but farming is in Jacob Andres’ blood. With both, he is giving back to the area that helped him be who he is now. Altogether, passions, family traditions, investing in the community and farming lessons make Jacob Andres.

Discovering Passions

His passions started back in sixth grade. Jacob Andres played in the band as an alto saxophone player. He hated playing it, though. His grandfather then gifted Jacob a tenor saxophone. Despite being in the same class of instrument, alto and tenor saxophones play differently. Jacob Andres took his new instrument to practice and Toby Weishaar, the middle school band teacher, allowed him to switch instruments. One problem though: the band had a concert a month away. So Weishaar spent time out of school to teach and prepare Jacob Andres for the concert. When the concert came around, he performed, and even had a solo.

“It was nuts, man. I did it. I don’t know how I did it, but I did it,” Jacob Andres said. “Toby was spending time after school, teaching me lessons. He wasn’t getting paid for that. And here comes this kid who’s still got a runny nose with a tenor sax asking ‘hey, can I play this. It showed me at that point you have to give back to the next generation.”

Though learning his tenor saxophone was an awesome experience for him, he didn’t decide to pursue teaching music until high school. A new band teacher came to the high school while he was attending there. Jacob Andres recalls him fondly.

“He was personable,” Jacob Andres said. “He was young. He connected with us and it was like ‘wow, that’s what a band director should be.’ I’m all about teaching life skills and that’s where I picked it up, from him.”

After graduating high school, Jacob Andres attended Kansas Wesleyan University for his bachelor’s in music education. Then, he attended Kansas State University for his masters to become a principal. Currently, he is working to earn his doctorate in instructional design and performance technology.

“It’s a really fancy way to say that I’m incorporating how I teach in my classroom with technology,” he said. “It’s a really fancy title for something so simple.”

After graduation, he went to Ottawa to teach, then came back to the area to teach in Chapman and now he works full-time in South Salina Middle School as the assistant band director.

Family Traditions

Jacob Andres’ farming roots started where he grew up: Solomon. His father, Lin, worked on a local farm. In 12th grade, his family moved outside of Solomon onto farmland. Lin and Merlyn Andres, his mother, began their own hobby farm, and still work it today. Jacob Andres said they want their hobby to turn into a full-scale farm.

“It’s always been kind of in the blood,” Jacob Andres said.

Fast-forward to when he temporarily quit teaching. He quit to start his family with his wife, Jennifer.

Loney and Bev Riffel, owners of Rock Creek Farm in Hope, Kansas, contacted Jennifer. The four of them met while Jacob Andres was teaching at Chapman. The Riffels needed help on their farm, and asked if they could help. Jacob Andres agreed, and he still works on their farm while teaching full-time at Salina. And helps on his parent’s hobby farm. And works on his own family’s garden. And take care of his wife and 2-year-old son. And keeps the books for the middle school basketball and wrestling teams. And writes farming tips and news for publication Midwest Messenger.

Simply put, he’s a busy guy. But he’s still making plans.

Investing In the Community

Now, Jacob Andres takes the energy that his teachers poured into him and pours it out onto his students.

“What I always tell my students is that I don’t teach band. I teach life. I just happen to be doing it through the medium of music. I tell my kids everyday, if you leave becoming a better musician and not a better person then I’ve failed you,” Jacob Andres said. “You need to be a better person then a better musician. So I feel like my job is to help this next generation of kids be the best that they can be, whatever that might be.”

His teaching doesn’t stop in the classroom, however. He and his wife have a goal to incorporate their teaching and farming into one after-school program in Abilene for hanging out, to learn, forget their life temporarily and learn how to do basic farming.

“One of the things we want to do is teach them how to plant something, garden then sell that produce,” Jacob Andres said.

Another goal the two have is to share their canned goods.

“I knew how to can produce,” he said. “I taught my wife how to do it. I think about two summers ago, we put up about 250 jars of produce. One of the things we wanted to do was, at [Walt’s Four Seasons Campground] they have a farmer’s market, we wanted to create a space where we take our canned products and say take what you need. If you feel like putting money toward it, fine. We just want to do it as a ministry to give back to the community.”

Farming Lessons

If there’s one thing Jacob Andres wants people to learn about farming, it’s about where food comes from.

“We go to the store and get a bag of salad,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know what a head of lettuce looks like. I kid you not, I have kids that ask ‘that’s what lettuce looks like?’ Yeah guys, it’s a ball. We take it for granted.”

Like with cooking food, buying produce from the store simplifies the process to something we as people have to do, Andres said. The journey of how the food was created and how it was cooked is lost in going out to eat or buying from the store.

“When I take the purple asparagus I grow in my garden because the purple is sweeter than the green — that’s a personal preference I have — I grill it, present it to my family, and they’re like ‘wow this is really good,’ there’s a connection there,” he said. “The meal then separates from something we have to do, and it’s a whole thing we can do as a family. I think that’s lost with a lot of people.”

Farming takes a lot of hard work though and is a hard lifestyle. Still, anyone can farm — even those with apartments can, he feels. A tomato plant in a pot counts, Jacob Andres said. Starting out, he suggested buying a tomato or cucumber plant that has already started to grow.

If someone needs help, they can go to someone local or whoever they purchased the plant from. Jacob Andres said he goes to his wife’s uncle whenever he has a question. In the larger scheme of life, learning something new from others is as old as humanity itself.

“Humankind is built on oral traditions, passing traditions on by just sharing those stories. We used to sit around fires and tell stories,” he said. “So you’re keeping that tradition alive by going to talk to him or her and saying you got this problem.”

Altogether Make Jacob Andres

Jacob Andres has always lived in the area, even when studying in higher education, and enjoyed it. He loves teaching, music, farming and his family. Everything he has and has enjoyed comes from those older who invested time and knowledge into him. For that, he hopes to do the same for the next generation. They may not become farmers or musicians or teachers, and that’s OK. As long as they are the best they can be, that’s all that matters to him.

“I have a lot of people who I owe my success to,” he said. “I don’t know if success is the right word to use, but I didn’t get here by myself. I don’t need to shout out everyone. They’ll know who they are. I am eternally grateful for everything they’ve done. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have an extremely supportive wife.”