It's hard to point to any single narrative bit in The Witcher franchise as more important than another, but it is also hard to argue that the love triangle between Geralt of Rivia, Triss Merigold, and Yennefer of Vengerberg isn't one of the big ones. And when it comes to which character fans prefer Geralt to end up with, well, there is what can be politely described as "a lot of discussions." Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, in Netflix's The Witcher recently weighed in once again to reiterate that he is still "Team Yennefer" through and through.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO