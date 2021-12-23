ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan agricultural industry members donate 250 pounds of ham for “Give-a-Ham” challenge

By Autumn Pitchure
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Pork Producers Association (MPPA) has now joined the National Pork Producers Council’s “Give-a-Ham” challenge.

The challenge is a part of a national social media campaign that inspires hog farmers and others to donate pork to organizations that provide meals to those who face food insecurities.

MPPA partnered with the Michigan Agribusiness Association and Michigan Soybean Committee to collect hams and funds to donate to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

More than $1,800 and 250 pounds of ham were donated to the Greater Lansing Food Bank, by several Michigan agricultural industry members.

“With so many Americans’ struggling with financial challenges following the COVID pandemic, this year’s ‘Give-a-Ham’ challenge takes on special meaning. Giving back to our communities is a core value of hog farmers nationwide; it’s gratifying to come together as an industry this time of year to serve those in need.”

Mary Kelpinski, Michigan Pork Producers Association CEO

U.S. hog farmers and several state associations that represent them have donated to local food banks, which in turn has accounted for more than 220 million servings of pork throughout the pandemic.

