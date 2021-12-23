Audi RS3 Vs Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: How Much Power Is Too Much?

Sometimes it's hard to pick a winner. Not because you're sitting on the fence, but because two things can be equally as good in different ways. Is a Swedish massage better than a sports massage? That just depends on whether you're looking for relaxing or restorative, but both are great. Skiing versus the sea? Bond verses Bourne? Yes please, to all. And so it is with the Audi RS3 and the Mercedes-AMG A45 S. When it comes to super-hatches, these two prove there are two ways to skin the kitty. Each one has the same objective qualities: power, speed, handling, all-wheel drive, and, of course, the prerequisite lift-up tailgate to shove the shopping through. And for both, you'll need to fork out in excess of £50,000.

