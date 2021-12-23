ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

Friar featured in new cookbook connects baking, prayer

By MARYANN GOGNIAT EIDEMILLER For the Gazette
Indiana Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrother Andrew Corriente, OFM Cap, got a late start on a couple of important things in his life. One was that he had no early calling to become a Capuchin Franciscan friar. That vocation was kindled when he attended a ceremony when a friend became a Dominican nun. There he met...

www.indianagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Scent With Love Uses Donated Flowers To Bring Joy To Others

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s common to see rows and rows of flowers at weddings, events and grocery stores. Well one local organization won’t let those beautiful bouquets go to waste. This week, we’re shining a light on this blooming non-profit that repurposes flowers to those who could use a smile. It’s called Scent with Love. President Ellen Gaus says the organization collects flower donations from weddings, events and grocery stores like Trader Joe’s. Then they deliver the flowers to those who could use a smile. Some organizations they have donated flowers to include Eden’s Farm, Hillman Cancer Center, the Ronald McDonald house, Harbour Senior Living, and dozens of other nursing homes, hospitals and non-profit organizations. For more information to volunteer, donate or suggest places to donate, contact Ellen at swlflowers@gmail.com or go to Scent with Love’s Facebook page.
CHARITIES
dayton.com

BAKING BONDS: Family cookbook contains Ellis Island accounts, recipes and more

Between the messes of powdered sugar, smudges of dough on the floor and stolen chocolate chips are where some families’ sweetest and timeless memories are created. Our annual holiday cookie contest has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bakers from across the region have submitted thousands of recipes since the contest was first held in 1990. Each year we publish the top recipes so readers can replicate the winning desserts at home.
RECIPES
arcamax.com

Our 15 top cookbooks of the year cover everything from easy dinners to baking challenges

When someone asks a cook if they really need another cookbook, the answer is almost always yes. Why settle for one baking book when there are three more just as worthy?. But cookbooks are more than just a pretty cover; they earn their spots on the shelf. Cookbooks can provide a sense of adventure, feed our curiosity and educate us, no matter how long we've been in the kitchen. They introduce us to new cuisines, encourage us to shop at unfamiliar markets and support local farmers all while helping to satisfy our sweet tooth, teaching us how to use the hot new appliance, adapt to a meatless diet or make an exquisite cocktail.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana, PA
Society
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Greensburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Seward, PA
thelaurelofasheville.com

History Feature: The Innkeepers’ New Clothes

On February 3, 2019, Gary Corn and his spouse, James Blanton, were sipping wine in their Tryon gazebo when Blanton’s phone lit up. It was a notification from eBay. A precious piece of local history was on the market and the two needed to act fast. “We bought it...
APPAREL
tobyamidornutrition.com

Christmas Giveaway: My New Cookbook and a Foodie T-Shirt

To celebrate the release of my new cookbook, The Family Immunity Cookbook: 101 Easy Recipes to Boost Health (Robert Rose Books), I’m running an amazing Christmas giveaway. You can now order my cookbook on Amazon to start making recipes to boost your immunity. One lucky winner of this contest will win a signed copy of my cookbook and this CULTURED T-Shirt made by Sound Bites Nutrition! Read on to find out more about my cookbook and why yogurt made my list of 25 foods to help keep your immune system healthy.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookbooks#Friars#The Cookbook#Dominican#Capuchins#Abc#American
nshoremag.com

Chef Jeremy Sewall’s New Cookbook Takes the Mystery Out of Seafood

Chef Jeremy Sewall wants you to cook more fish. For years, he’s made seafood more approachable at his casual, comfortable Row 34 mini-chain of restaurants, channeling an old-school New England vibe with letterboard signs and dishes that are an homage to summers growing up in Maine. Now he wants...
RECIPES
ABC7 Los Angeles

Baking Memories 4 Kids sends New Jersey family to Disney

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. -- The non-profit Baking Memories 4 Kids surprised local six-year-old Sebastian Foster with an all-expense-paid trip to Disney World. The national organization carried out the grand surprise with fire trucks coming to the Foster's house and founder, Frank Squeo, hopping to share the big news. The organization makes dreams come true for families with children battling life-threatening or chronic illnesses.
KIDS
kcrw.com

Evolution of Latin American cuisine is focus of new cookbook

The expanse of Latin America reaches from the tip of Chile to north of Mexico, from Rio Grande to Cape Horn. With the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, coral reefs, tropical forests, and wetlands, the region encompasses 50% of the world’s biodiversity. When the Spanish and Portuguese made their historic arrival, ingredients were introduced and cuisine changed.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Recipes
insitebrazosvalley.com

New cookbook features favorite Aggieland recipes

A new, limited-edition cookbook, “The Best of Aggieland,” was released on Dec. 13. The book includes more than 60 recipes from over 30 restaurants and bars in Bryan College Station (see list below). Proceeds from this book will fund scholarships for Texas A&M University students Aggies through 12th Man Foundation, The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M, The Texas A&M University Federation of Aggie Mothers’ Clubs, and The Texas A&M University California Aggie Moms’ Club.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
pasadenanow.com

Local Pastors to Hold Prayer Vigil on New Year’s Eve

Pasadena’s Clergy Community Coalition will hold a prayer vigil on Dec. 31. According to a memo released by the city, the coalition will be praying for the new year. “The Clergy Community Coalition has the permission of the Tournament of Roses to hold a prayer vigil on December 31, 2021, asking for blessings for a peaceful 2022,” according to the memo.
PASADENA, CA
leitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of The New Cooking School Cookbook

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of The New Cooking School Cookbook: Fundamentals by America’s Test Kitchen (America’s Test Kitchen, 2021). (ARV $45) Note: You can enter this giveaway...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Telegram

Readings & Writers: A new novel and a local cookbook

Storytime, 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m. Wednesdays, through December, at the St. Louis County Historical Society’s Museum in Eli’s Farm Interactive Children’s Exhibit on level 2 of the Depot, 506 W. Michigan St. Storytime aims to introduce children to the world of Ojibwe cultural teachings. Storytelling in the Ojibwe culture is a traditional way to pass on knowledge. Sessions are aimed at 2- to 12-year-olds. All books have been approved by our American Indian Advisory Committee.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Get to baking with new books

As the holidays really kick it up into high gear, now is the perfect time to start some baking. Two new cookbooks are ready to help with that very task!. For those who want to bake for themselves — or not make as big of a batch of treats — is “The Ultimate Baking for One Cookbook” by Kelly Jaggers.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy