ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

White Christmas for lucky few in Northeast, icy roads for many others

By Jessica Storm,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

An incoming weather pattern will impact holiday travel plans for those in the Northeast, as slick conditions and a wintry mix will set the stage for a few fortunate areas to wake up to a snow-covered Christmas.

Rapidly-moving storms and chilly conditions will arrive in the Northeast just in time for the holiday weekend, delivering the gift of a white Christmas to a few lucky areas, while slicking the roads for travelers in many other areas.

"We're going to be dealing with a very busy stretch here weather-wise in the East through the weekend and into early next week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.

Many of those roads are already in perilous condition following a storm that brought rain, wet snow and ice to the region Wednesday, producing slippery conditions for many during prime commute times and busy holiday travel.

Snow mainly accumulated across New Hampshire, New York and Maine around the middle of the week, piling up in the far north. Caribou, Maine, reported 9 inches of snow Wednesday night, while Van Buren had about a foot of snow on the ground.

While many might think this means the snow is over for a while, AccuWeather forecasters are watching another storm right on the tail of the last.

An Alberta clipper storm is bringing some snow and flurries as it passes across the Northeast into Friday morning. This storm has a history of producing snow, ice and dangerous travel through its journey across the Midwest. Just prior to daybreak on Thursday, a massive pileup unfolded amid wintry weather on Interstate 94 in Wisconsin, shutting down the highway before the busy morning commute.

"We felt pretty confident that most of the mid-Atlantic region will miss out on any meaningful precipitation with [this storm]," explained Babinski, adding that New York City received some light snow showers Thursday evening. "However, this system will probably bring a fresh coating to an inch of snow to the Catskills, parts of the Hudson Valley and the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts into Friday morning before it heads out to sea."

Overnight Thursday, snowfall accumulations greater than an inch were reported across northeastern Pennsylvania, east-central New York and far western Massachusetts.

Snow from this clipper arrived in cities like Toronto, Ontario, and Buffalo, New York, Thursday evening, moving east-southeastward into Syracuse, New York, and then Boston late Thursday night. Snow was expected to be light with this storm, so places like Toronto and Syracuse were expected to only receive an inch or two total (3-5 cm). Even Boston could have a coating of snow into early Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsxTX_0dUWkgKK00

Although the storm is not expected to make a big impact on road travel along the I-95 corridor, a few slippery spots can develop from upstate New York to interior New England into Friday morning. It only takes a small accumulation of snow or a glaze of ice on the roadways to make for dangerous driving conditions.

Forecasters recommend those traveling home for the holidays take great care on the roads and plan some extra time to make it to their destinations. This won't likely be the last the region sees of frozen weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFvsz_0dUWkgKK00

"Once we're rid of that storm, it appears that a somewhat slower-moving feature will be spreading an area of precipitation into the Eastern region starting Friday night," said Babinski.

This is the storm that could bring freezing rain or sleet early on Christmas Day across portions of upstate New York and in western to central New England. Freezing rain could arrive in cities like Albany, New York, and Hartford, Connecticut, before sunrise on the holiday morning.

In Boston, ice could set in by dawn on Christmas, making for hazardous road conditions. Anyone driving out to see family early should be careful, particularly on bridges and overpasses, where there can be a trace to 0.05 of an inch of ice.

Freezing rain is also expected to continue throughout the day, mainly from Lake Ontario to southern New Hampshire. At its thickest, ice can accumulate up to 0.10 of an inch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y1PPu_0dUWkgKK00

Areas farther north, like Vermont and the Adirondacks, are more likely to have accumulating snow. Snow is most likely to accumulate Saturday night into Sunday from portions of northern Vermont, including Burlington, to southern Maine, including Portland. However, not everywhere will have frozen precipitation.

"It will be another damp Saturday across the northern mid-Atlantic with some rain and drizzle," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

Light and steady rain is forecast for the New York City area Saturday, as well as in Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and in southern New England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzBjI_0dUWkgKK00

"Any rain that lingers in New York or southeastern New England early on Christmas night should end long before daybreak on Sunday," said Babinski.

In this rain area, conditions could be quite warm for late December. In fact, highs could flirt with the 60-degree-Fahrenheit mark on Christmas Day in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. Usually, high temperatures in those cities are in the upper 40s this time of year. New York City, which typically has temperatures topping out in the lower 40s for Christmas week, can have temperatures soaring to around 50 F the day after Christmas this year.

"With a fair amount of sun, we believe most temperatures should reach the upper 40s or even the 50s Sunday to wrap up the holiday weekend," said Babinski.

Looking ahead, additional systems are headed to the region early next week, but Babinski suggests the exact timing of these still needs to be "ironed out." While some scenarios present precipitation spreading east of the Appalachians by early Monday afternoon, other forms of guidance are slower.

Regardless, forecasters are fairly certain on one thing: temperatures are expected to remain above average for late in December, keeping heat bills low and frozen precipitation mainly confined to the northern tier.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two dead in submerged car as major Christmas storm hits California

Overnight rains in northern California resulted in the death of two people in a submerged car even as the Christmas weekend was upended by storms and snow blowing from the mountains, leading to whiteout conditions and shutting down of key highways.Firefighters in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco, were able to rescue a driver who had climbed atop his vehicle at a flooded underpass. But they were not able to reach people in another car, the Associated Press reported quoting San Mateo County Sheriff’s Detective Javier Acosta.Authorities warned that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days...
KCRG.com

Slick roads likely for many on Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A busier week ahead is expected as multiple rounds of wintry precipitation are possible. The first arrives toward mid-morning on Tuesday, bringing a mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain across the area. The most likely area to see icing potential is between Highway 30 and Highway 20, with more snow likely north of that. South of I-80, precipitation will mostly or all be rain. 2 to 4 inches is possible north of Highway 20, with a corridor of a trace to 2 inches between Interstate 80 to Highway 20.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
fox10phoenix.com

Series of winter storms blast western US with more snow ahead

A series of winter storms brought heavy snow and closed key highways in parts of the western United States, with forecasters warning of more wintry weather ahead. Accumulating snowfall, bitterly cold temperatures and gusty winds were forecast for the western U.S. and northern Plains through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service — which added that a "wintry mixture" was also expected to move into portions of the Northeast throughout the day.
theeastcountygazette.com

Snow and cold will make tough post-Christmas travel over the western and northern United States.

Snow and cold temperatures have covered the western and northern United States, creating dangerous post-Christmas travel circumstances on Sunday and into the last week of 2021. Throughout the Intermountain West, “Travel will continue to stay hazardous and is disheartened, particularly near mountainous terrain where long-term closings are possible. Avalanches...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Wrcbtv.com

Snow and cold will make for difficult post-Christmas travel across the western and northern United States

(CNN) -- Snow and cold continued to blanket the western and northern United States, setting up hazardous post-Christmas travel conditions Sunday and into the final week of 2021. Across the Intermountain West, "travel will remain dangerous and is discouraged, especially along mountain passes where long-duration closures are likely. Dangerous avalanches...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Snow, Cold Weather Will Make For Difficult Post-Christmas Travel Across The Midwest

(CNN) – Snow and cold continued to blanket the western and northern United States, setting up hazardous post-Christmas travel conditions Sunday and into the final week of 2021. Across the Intermountain West, “travel will remain dangerous and is discouraged, especially along mountain passes where long-duration closures are likely. Dangerous...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Christmas#Freezing Rain#Ice Storm#Extreme Weather#Accuweather
Herald and News

Snow turns to frigid temperatures in basin, region

SEATTLE (AP) — Emergency warming shelters were opened throughout Oregon as temperatures plunged into the teens and forecasters said an arctic blast would last for several days. The weekend’s storms were a much-needed Christmas gift to the Klamath Basin, whose snowpack measurements had been clocking in well below normal...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
AccuWeather

Potent storm to reignite severe weather dangers in Southeast

Less than three weeks after a historic tornado outbreak devastated portions of the central and southern United States, another round of feisty severe weather could be delivered in the final days of 2021. AccuWeather forecasters are eyeing a developing storm as it pushes across the Midwest. In the coming days,...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

January reality check in store for Southeast after record hot December

The final month of 2021 has been summerlike throughout much of south-central and southeastern United States, but AccuWeather meteorologists are warning residents to not pack away their winter jackets just yet. While many areas are on the verge of shattering their all-time December average temperature record, an influx of sharp, cold air could make conditions a lot more seasonable in the opening days of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Drought-hit western US walloped by powerful winter storm

A powerful winter storm battered the western United States Monday, dumping much-needed snow on the drought-parched mountains of California, but causing travel misery over a wide area. Three feet (one meter) of snow had fallen in 24 hours on parts of the Sierra Nevada range, taking December's total to a record-breaking 16 feet, and bolstering the badly depleted snowpack that feeds the region's reservoirs. "We were definitely not expecting a wet winter," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the Central Sierra Nevada Snow Laboratory at UC Berkeley, California. "It just so happens that we ended up with a lot more snow this year than we expected, which is a pleasant surprise, of course," Schwartz told AFP.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy