Michael Johnson: Capturing The Holiday Spirit Around Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY — More than 70 seniors in Oswego County are opening gifts this holiday season thanks to the Office for the Aging’s Santa for Seniors program. Starting this week, staff from the Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) began delivering packages to nearly 100 older adults who may feel isolated during the holiday season. Deliveries will continue into next week, with 72 seniors adopted as part of the program, in addition to 25 seniors receiving nonperishable food collections from OFA through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Fulton Rotary.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO