Amazon holiday video shows how packages are delivered by boat, horse power on Mackinac Island

DEARBORN, MI – Michigan is one of several states where AAA is offering its “tow to go” service for impaired drivers during the holidays. The service, provided from 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 until 6 a.m. on Jan. 3, is free, but AAA views it as “the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road” and asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO