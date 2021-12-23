ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac Island, MI

Amazon holiday video shows how packages are delivered by boat, horse power on Mackinac Island

By Tanda Gmiter
 4 days ago
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - Sometimes a peek behind the scenes is just what you need to understand how so many pieces can work together...

