Clinton, MT

UPDATE: Crash on I-90 near Clinton cleared

 4 days ago
UPDATE: 10:05 a.m. - Dec. 23, 2021

CLINTON - The Montana Department of Transportation reports the Thursday morning accident on I-90 east near Clinton has been cleared from the roadway.

(first report: 8:00 a.m. - Dec. 23, 2021)

An accident is causing delays for motorists east of Missoula.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports one lane of I-90 eastbound is blocked near mile marker 118.

MDT reports the eastbound passing lane blocked by emergency vehicles.

The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting there accident associated with the crash.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

MDT also reports slick road conditions have forced the full closure of I-90 westbound near St. Regis .

Click here to view the latest road conditions from MDT.

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

