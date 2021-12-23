The New Normal: What precautions to take before gathering for the holidays as COVID-19 cases surge

News 12’s Erin Colton was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman, of the Stony Brook University Infectious Disease Department, to discuss how to safely gather for the holidays as COVID-19 cases surge.

Dr. Nachman says while it is exciting to get together for the holidays, it's important to take precautions through testing and vaccination.

Why is there a big COVID-19 surge when vaccination rates are up? Dr. Nachman says the main goal of vaccines is to protect you from hospitalization and death.

Dr. Nachman says not to wait on getting a booster shot for those who are eligible.