Economy

Form 8-K DarkPulse, Inc. For: Dec 23

 5 days ago

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. December 23, 2021. Commission File Number. 000-18730. DARKPULSE, INC....

Form 8-K KIEWIT ROYALTY TRUST For: Dec 21

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nebraska. 000-10810. 47-6131402. (State or other jurisdiction of. incorporation) (Commission File. Number) (IRS Employer. Identification...
ECONOMY
Form 8-K RCF Acquisition Corp. For: Dec 28

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 28, 2021. RCF Acquisition Corp. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Cayman Islands 001-41039 N/A. (State or...
BUSINESS
Form S-3 ENERGY FOCUS, INC/DE

Form S-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (State of incorporation)(IRS Employer Identification No.) 32000 Aurora Road, Suite B. Solon, Ohio 44139. (440) 715-1300. (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)...
MARKETS
Form 4 SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL For: Dec 23 Filed by: Frauendorfer Linda K

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The 500...
ECONOMY
State
Washington State
Form 8-K MMEX Resources Corp For: Dec 22

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 333-152608. 26-1749145. (State of. incorporation) (Commission File. Number) (IRS Employer. Identification Number) 3616 Far West Blvd.
ECONOMY
Form 8-K GCP Applied Technologies For: Dec 21

This letter (the "Modification Agreement") modifies certain incentive awards previously issued to you by GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") effective as of the date hereof.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Form 8-K/A LZG INTERNATIONAL, INC. For: Oct 23

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. October 23, 2021. Date of Report. (Date of earliest event reported) Commission file number:. 000-53994. LZG...
ECONOMY
Form 8-K Arcutis Biotherapeutics, For: Dec 22

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Secures $225 Million in Non-Dilutive Debt Financing from SLR Capital Partners. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec 23, 2021 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Form 6-K Opera Ltd For: Dec 31

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the...
ECONOMY
Form 8-K LEGATO MERGER CORP. II For: Dec 20

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Legato Merger Corp. II Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants. NEW YORK, December 20, 2021—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ: LGTOU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing on or about December 22, 2021, holders of its units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “LGTO” and “LGTOW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “LGTOU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.
BUSINESS
Form 8-K POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNAT For: Dec 14

This Confidential Retirement Agreement and Release (the "Agreement") is entered into between Kenneth Winemaster ("Winemaster") and Power Solutions International, Inc. (the "Company"). This Agreement will be effective upon expiration of the revocation period provided in Section 11 of this Agreement (the "Effective Date").
INDUSTRY
Form 8-K BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. For: Dec 15

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-38959. 84-1850815. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Economy
U.S. SEC
Form 8-K Titan Machinery Inc. For: Dec 15

WEST FARGO, N.D. — December 16, 2021 — Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) announced today that it has elected Frank A. Anglin III to its Board of Directors. Mr. Anglin’s term on the Board of Directors will begin February 1, 2022. With the election of Mr. Anglin, the Board will consist of eight directors, including seven independent directors.
BUSINESS
Form 4 AAON, INC. For: Dec 13 Filed by: Lackey Paul K Jr

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. All shares sold at an exact price. A breakdown is not applicable. Paul K. Lackey Jr. 12/14/2021. ** Signature of...
ECONOMY
Form 8-K Tuscan Holdings Corp. For: Dec 15

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer. of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 135 E. 57th Street. ,. 17th Floor. New York. ,. NY. 10022. (Address of Principal Executive...
ECONOMY
Form 8-K SHARING ECONOMY INTERNAT For: Dec 15

THIS NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (the "Purchase Agreement") dated as of 15th December 2021, is between Sharing Economy International Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), and PYRAM LC ARCHITECTURE LIMITED (the "Purchaser").
INCOME TAX
Form 8-K Eton Pharmaceuticals, For: Dec 14

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. December 14, 2021. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Form 8-K Global Blood Therapeutic For: Dec 14

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-37539. 27-4825712. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (I.R.S. Employer. Identification Number) 181 Oyster...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Form 8-K EnLink Midstream, LLC For: Dec 16

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, brian.brungardt@enlink.com. Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com. EnLink Midstream Appoints New Director to Board. Tiffany...
MARKETS
Form 10-Q INNSUITES HOSPITALITY For: Oct 31

1. I have reviewed this quarterly report on Form 10-Q of InnSuites Hospitality Trust;. 2. Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or...
ECONOMY

