NFL

Auburn in the Pro Bowl: 35 all-star players

By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris became the 35th Auburn alumnus selected for the Pro Bowl with his inclusion on the NFC squad for the 2021 season on Wednesday night. Harris is the first former Auburn player picked for the Pro Bowl since 2018, when Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee...

www.al.com

Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs add Travis Kelce, 2 others to roster — plus more COVID-19 announcements

The Kansas City Chiefs added three players to their 53-man roster and Week 16 injury report with the hopes that they can clear COVID-19 protocols in time to start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers: linebacker Nick Bolton, tight end Travis Kelce and offensive lineman Lucas Niang. All will be deemed...
NFL
