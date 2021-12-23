ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EURJPY’s Ascent Slows, and Neutral Tone Strengthens

By XM.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEURJPY is struggling to extend its latest rally, which began around 127.50, beyond the December 16 high of 129.63. The converging simple moving averages (SMAs) are hinting that a more neutral price development may evolve confined now between a lower limit of 127.30-127.50 and an upper limit of 129.53....

