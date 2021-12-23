EURJPY’s Ascent Slows, and Neutral Tone Strengthens

The bulls became more active during the last session and the pair recorded its third consecutive day of gains. The range between 1.1235 and 1.1366 has not been broken through yet, and the market mood remains neutral. The first breach of these zones could turn out to be fake, followed by an impulse in the opposite direction. The picture on the higher time frames remains negative, and in order to change this, the bulls would have to hold the zone at 1.1235 and successfully breach 1.1366. The first support for them is 1.1294, followed by the local area at around 1.1260. If an eventual breach of 1.1366 attracts strong bearish interest and prices fall towards 1.1290, then this pressure can be expected to continue towards 1.1190 and 1.1000 as well. Significant activity can be expected today around the announcement of the initial jobless claims for the United States at 13:30 GMT and the new home sales at 15:00 GMT. The low liquidity around the upcoming holidays may also contribute to the higher volatility.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO