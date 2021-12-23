NLCRPD POSTS Agency WRITTEN DIRECTIVE FOR Juvenile Justice Reforms Act (JJRA) Compliance

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued the following announcement on Dec. 14. The Juvenile Justice Commission, originally created to investigate a tragedy, has worked for a decade to ensure the court system fulfills its duty to provide justice in a way that protects the children over which it has jurisdiction, speakers said Tuesday at a celebration of the commission’s tenth anniversary. “We are here to say thank you for the love and support you give to our most precious resource, our children,” Chief Justice Evan Jenkins told commissioners at the celebration preceding the commission’s quarterly meeting. “To Ben’s mother, God Bless. It is amazing to see the positive change that can come from such a tragic loss.”

