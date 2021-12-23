ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NLCRPD POSTS Agency WRITTEN DIRECTIVE FOR Juvenile Justice Reforms Act (JJRA) Compliance

crimewatchpa.com
 5 days ago

The NLCRPD has added a new written directive to assure NLCRPD agency compliance with a recent change in the manner juvenile offenders who are being charged as adults are handled...

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbaa.org

Indiana juvenile justice task force wants minimum age for detainment, other reforms

A year after a state task force was created to improve Indiana's juvenile justice system, recommendations for change are now headed to lawmakers. Tuesday the Indiana Juvenile Justice Reform Task Force endorsed a broad range of proposals that would establish statewide norms and tweak parts of the complex laws for how courts and law enforcement interact with youth.
INDIANA STATE
Register Citizen

Supporters of juvenile justice reform hopeful in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Supporters of juvenile justice reform in Maryland are hopeful the time has come to end the policy of automatically charging children as adults for certain crimes — a practice that many other states have changed in recent years. Supporters of reform say juveniles who...
MARYLAND STATE
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

The death of ‘criminal justice’ reform

Are there are any other issues confronting our fractious republic that matter if Americans themselves are too scared to walk outside, lest they be mugged by a “bail reform”-freed perp or shot by a gangbanger in a drive-by shooting? As we get ready to close the chapter on this bloody year of 2021, that is the question all policymakers and all public-minded citizens ought to be asking themselves. …
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Justice#Juveniles#Directive#Nlcrpd Posts Agency#U S C#Nlcrpd Org
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Strickland case underscores need for justice reform

Regarding the editorial “Strickland’s case shows why Missouri’s compensation law needs a rewrite” (Dec. 5): Kevin Strickland is one example of the many failures of the criminal justice system in the United States. It is cruel to release an innocent man after 43 years of imprisonment and not give him a single dollar. The justice system, rather the injustice system, is complex and infiltrates many aspects of society.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTGS

SC Department of Juvenile Justice still facing serious staffing shortages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- The state Department of Juvenile Justice says there is still a serious staffing shortage at the embattled agency. Correctional officers remain the biggest need, but that’s not all the agency needs to hire. DJJ also needs nurses, food services workers, and others. The agency says its dedicated to recruiting for the positions. They've hosted a number of hiring events along with other efforts. Still, the agency is not seeing enough people apply for jobs. They say the holiday season has made recruiting even more difficult.
POLITICS
NBC 29 News

Watchdog: Virginia juvenile justice rehab programs deficient

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A study from Virginia’s nonpartisan watchdog agency found the state isn’t doing enough to prevent young people in the criminal justice system from ending up incarcerated again. WRIC-TV reports findings from the 100-plus-page review by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission that...
VIRGINIA STATE
West Virginia Record

Juvenile Justice Commission Celebrates Tenth Anniversary

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued the following announcement on Dec. 14. The Juvenile Justice Commission, originally created to investigate a tragedy, has worked for a decade to ensure the court system fulfills its duty to provide justice in a way that protects the children over which it has jurisdiction, speakers said Tuesday at a celebration of the commission’s tenth anniversary. “We are here to say thank you for the love and support you give to our most precious resource, our children,” Chief Justice Evan Jenkins told commissioners at the celebration preceding the commission’s quarterly meeting. “To Ben’s mother, God Bless. It is amazing to see the positive change that can come from such a tragic loss.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
minnesota93.com

Walz Announces New Justice Reform Effort

(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz is proposing a justice reform effort. Walz announced a task force yesterday to reduce repeat offenders and increase neighborhood safety across the state. The Governor’s Council on Justice Reinvestment has representatives from all 87 counties, including tribal leaders. The governor says the goal is to improve community safety by increasing work opportunities for parolees to prevent them from committing new crimes and going back to jail. The effort will include a review of the state’s spending on community supervision.
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Insider

Leaked documents show top DC police blocked the firing of 21 current officers accused of criminal misconduct, report says

A panel of high-ranking DC police officers overruled firings sought by the department, documents reviewed by Reveal showed. Of 24 cases where firing was recommended, 21 officers were suspended or acquitted, DCist reported. The criminal misconduct the officers were accused of included domestic assault, stalking, DUIs, and fraud. An internal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Rolling Stone

Party of Freedom Pushes Bill to Let People Sue Schools for Teaching Things They Don’t Like

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis continued his crusade against critical race theory (CRT) on Wednesday when he unveiled the Stop W.O.K.E. Act, legislation that would allow parents to sue school districts if they believe their children are being taught CRT concepts. The state already has a ban in place on teaching CRT though an amendment approved this past summer by the Florida State Board of Education. The amendment defines critical race theory as “the theory that racism is not merely the product of prejudice, but that racism is embedded in American society and its legal systems in order to uphold the...
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

State’s Attorney Mosby Says Hogan Is Responsible For City Violence, Calls For Audit Of State Agencies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The increasingly public feud between Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and Gov. Larry Hogan continued Tuesday with Mosby accusing the governor of criticizing Baltimore and its leaders to score political points. Mosby called a news conference Tuesday to share a decade’s worth of data detailing which cases the State Attorney’s Office chose not to prosecute. It was apparently in response to statements Hogan made last month when he threatened to freeze the agency’s funding if it did not release the data. In November, the governor threatened to withhold funding to Mosby’s office if he didn’t receive data to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Esquire

It Seems Bad That There Are Klansmen in Law Enforcement

It’s been a few hours since we all had something of which we can be utterly terrified. Here comes the Associated Press with a story from Florida that will catch us up right quick. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hit...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy