Investing.com -- Fresh data emerges that Omicron is less severe than all previous dominant strains of Covid-19 - but its high transmissibility still threatens to take millions of workers away from their jobs in the coming weeks. The U.S. will give its latest estimate for GDP in the third quarter. Existing home sales and consumer confidence data are also due, as are earnings from Carmax and Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX). Stocks are settling into a holding pattern ahead of the holiday season, and even European energy markets are cooling off (a bit). Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 22nd December.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO