Books & Literature

Did you know Samuel Beckett used to drive André the Giant to school?

By Walker Caplan
Literary Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday was the 32th anniversary of the death of Samuel Beckett, writer and pioneering experimental playwright (not to mention style icon)—and we’re celebrating by remembering a charming story from his life. There’s a lot of fun to revisit, like the time Beckett gave a wordless, absurdist “interview” because he was...

Literary Hub

Seressia Glass on Her Favorite Fictional Nerds

I’m a nerd. I love to watch anime and documentaries about ancient Egypt, to cosplay, and to collect books, jewelry, and tarot card decks. Nerdhood is varied, and nerds comes in all different shapes and sizes; being a nerd is about loving a hobby, a fandom, or even a career so much that you want to collect and know everything you possibly can about it. We’re not necessarily what they paint us to be on TV (ahem, Big Bang Theory)—but TV and film have provided us with some of the best fictional nerds out there. Here are some of my favorites.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Nikita Lalwani on the Art of Eavesdropping

The following first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. Like many writers, I eavesdrop as a matter of course. In London, if I am taking the subway home after a night out, round midnight, I have found myself on the platform studying the people around me. Very occasionally, I have moved to join a carriage that contains people who look interesting. At this time, it is usually a couple of some sort who have the most draw; whether amorous, awkward or indifferent, the elastic band between two people in a relationship will generally keep my attention.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The 10 Most Popular Lit Hub Stories of 2021

Another year of Lit Hub has come and gone. We don’t have to tell you that this year was a weird one—the pandemic wore on, and the Literary Hub staff worked entirely from home. We still, however, endeavored to bring you the best in smart, engaged writing about books, from literary criticism to craft essays, from reading lists to deep dives, from up-to-the-minute commentary to ripped-from-the-archives gossip. So from our apartments to yours: Thanks for reading, and see you in the new year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The 8 Best Book Covers of December

Another month of books, another month of book covers. In fact, it’s been a whole year. But before we all say goodbye and good riddance to 2021, here are some of the best book covers from its final month—playful, moody, energetic, and downright beautiful. Just like we all hope 2022 will be.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Lit Hub Asks: 5 Authors, 7 Questions, No Wrong Answers

The Lit Hub Author Questionnaire is a monthly interview featuring seven questions for five authors with new books. This month we talk to some authors with books out just now, and some we missed the first time around in 2021:. Cara Blue Adams (You Never Get It Back) Peter Ho...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Stacy D. Flood on Why He’ll Never Write a Novel

Stacy D. Flood is the guest. His new novella, The Salt Fields, is out now from Lanternfish Press. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Stacy D. Flood: I just really, really am drawn towards the novella. Even my favorite books are mostly novellas … because there’s just so much breadth in a small period of time and the way in which, by design, they have to capture a story or a feeling or a theme or an idea quite quickly and then leave you again wanting to repeat the experience. Many short stories, many novellas, and also, to a degree many plays, encourage you to see them again, encourage you to read them again, encourage you to go back in for the feeling, not that there was something that you missed but that there is something more there to explore as you delve into it a little bit more deeply. So I always like that idea.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“It Can Be a Wild Story, but Everything Has to Feel Real.” A Conversation With Graphic Novelist Rutu Modan

Rutu Modan (Tunnels, Exit Wounds, The Property) and Jason Lutes (Berlin) spoke to one another as part of D+Q Live, a fall event series by the graphic novel publisher Drawn & Quarterly. The driving force behind November’s conversation was Modan’s fourth English-language book, Tunnels, translated by Ishai Mishory. Lutes has said of Tunnels:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Read J.D. Salinger’s first short story to feature Holden Caufield.

An educated guess: when we think of The Catcher in the Rye, our mind leaps to its precocious and misunderstood protagonist, Holden Caufield. But The Catcher in the Rye wasn’t Holden Caufield’s first published appearance. In 1946, The New Yorker published a story called “Slight Rebellion off Madison,” which would become chapter 17 of The Catcher in the Rye—and even earlier, on this day in 1945, Collier’s published “I’m Crazy,” a short story by J.D. Salinger with Holden Caufield as the protagonist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Kate Daniels Talks Poetry and Psychoanalysis

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by Kate Daniels, the author of Slow Fuse of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Jen Spyra on the Art of Comedic Escalation

This week on The Maris Review, Jen Spyra joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her debut story collection, Big Time, out now from Random House. JS: What I found coming from the world of TV, and before that at The Onion, there’s no room and no need for the interstitial worldbuilding that you have to do for pacing in a fictional story. So I was like a baby getting up and starting to walk. My instinct was always you don’t need that, cut that. It’s fat. Or you should end on a joke here. So I had to keep fighting my TV and Onion instincts. But then the freedom of fiction was an insane artistic experience.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Cullman Tribune

She Reads: The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen

“When you read this book, you will make many assumptions.You will assume you are reading about a jealous ex-wife.You will assume she is obsessed with her replacement – a beautiful, younger woman who is about to marry the man they both love.You will assume you know the anatomy of this tangled love triangle.Assume nothing.”  – “The Wife Between Us” “Twisted and deliciously chilling, Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen’s “The Wife Between Us” exposes the secret complexities of an enviable marriage– and the dangerous truths we ignore in the name of love,” a review from the back cover of “The Wife Between Us” reads,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Award-Winning Novels of 2021

The wait for a return to the raucous, glitzy literary awards ceremonies and afterparties of yesteryear goes on. Yes, for the second season running, statuettes were delivered by mail, speeches were made over zoom, and victorious authors donned formalwear to get tipsy in their apartments when they should have been spotlit at auditorium podiums, drinking in the cacophonous applause of their peers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
