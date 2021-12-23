Mediation often required before a trial, what happens

Thomas Sibick, the Buffalo, New York man accused of assaulting a District of Columbia police officer and stealing his badge and radio during the 6 January insurrection, has asked a DC federal judge for permission to participate in online dating forums while he awaits trial.On 26 October, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Mr Sibick released from the DC jail to 24-hour home confinement in the custody of his father, citing the “toxic environment” in the jail wing where many of the accused Capitol rioters who’ve been denied bail are being held and concerns that the roughly 40 defendants...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO