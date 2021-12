Laverne & Shirley’s Cindy Williams recently discussed how viewers used to hide that they liked the show as well as why they shouldn’t have. “We had a lot of closet viewers,” Williams said on Allison Interviews. “People did not want to admit that they loved Laverne & Shirley, and it was also a lot of people in show business. You know who loved Laverne & Shirley? A lot of rock stars! We had Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band come down one time to watch a rehearsal. There were a bunch of other rock stars who loved it, because, in its own way, it was very hip.”

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO