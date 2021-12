One of Hollywood’s messiest divorces also will mark one of the industry’s most costly. Dr. Dre and ex-wife Nicole Young reached a massive divorce settlement Tuesday that will see Young walk away from their 24-year marriage with $100 million. Sources familiar with the settlement tell Rolling Stone that the two sides have finalized terms of their split, with the Death Row Records co-founder forking over more than one-fifth of his fortune and roughly half of his liquid assets. Young will be required to move out of their Malibu beach house by the end of the month but will keep a Rolls...

TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP ・ 3 HOURS AGO