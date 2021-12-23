ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Form 8-K Life On Earth, Inc. For: Dec 17

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Life On Earth, Inc. Signs Purchase Agreement With CareClix Holdings, Inc. Company Moves Forward To Complete The Acquisition of the CareClix Group Of Companies. New York, NY December...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K RCF Acquisition Corp. For: Dec 28

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 28, 2021. RCF Acquisition Corp. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Cayman Islands 001-41039 N/A. (State or...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GCP Applied Technologies For: Dec 21

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This letter (the “Modification Agreement”) modifies certain incentive awards previously issued to you by GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) effective as of the date hereof.
ALPHARETTA, GA
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Arcutis Biotherapeutics, For: Dec 22

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Secures $225 Million in Non-Dilutive Debt Financing from SLR Capital Partners. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec 23, 2021 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K ASTRAZENECA PLC For: Dec 21

FORM 6-K SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):. Indicate by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmood Khan
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K LEGATO MERGER CORP. II For: Dec 20

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Legato Merger Corp. II Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants. NEW YORK, December 20, 2021—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ: LGTOU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing on or about December 22, 2021, holders of its units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “LGTO” and “LGTOW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “LGTOU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Titan Machinery Inc. For: Dec 15

WEST FARGO, N.D. — December 16, 2021 — Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) announced today that it has elected Frank A. Anglin III to its Board of Directors. Mr. Anglin’s term on the Board of Directors will begin February 1, 2022. With the election of Mr. Anglin, the Board will consist of eight directors, including seven independent directors.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. For: Dec 15

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-38959. 84-1850815. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV For: Dec 28

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER. Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Translation of registrant’s name into English) The Netherlands. (Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) Breitner Center, Amstelplein 2, 1096 BC Amsterdam, The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life On Earth#Enterprise Software#Software Applications#Software Company#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Lfer#The Company#The Careclix Group#Telemedicine#Careclix Holdings Inc#Board
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K MILLS MUSIC TRUST For: Dec 21

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. To the holders (the “Unit Holders”) of Trust Certificates representing interests (the “Trust Units”) in Mills Music Trust (the “Trust”):. Enclosed you will...
INCOME TAX
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Clearside Biomedical, For: Dec 21

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OASIS Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial Safety Results December 21, 2021 Exhibit 99.1. Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Opera Ltd For: Dec 31

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNAT For: Dec 14

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This Confidential Retirement Agreement and Release (the “Agreement”) is entered into between Kenneth Winemaster (“Winemaster”) and Power Solutions International, Inc. (the “Company”). This Agreement will be effective upon expiration of the revocation period provided in Section 11 of this Agreement (the “Effective Date”).
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Tuscan Holdings Corp. For: Dec 15

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer. of Incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 135 E. 57th Street. ,. 17th Floor. New York. ,. NY. 10022. (Address of Principal Executive...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K MMEX Resources Corp For: Dec 22

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 333-152608. 26-1749145. (State of. incorporation) (Commission File. Number) (IRS Employer. Identification Number) 3616 Far West Blvd.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K/A LZG INTERNATIONAL, INC. For: Oct 23

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. October 23, 2021. Date of Report. (Date of earliest event reported) Commission file number:. 000-53994. LZG...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Landmark Infrastructure For: Dec 22

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Effective as of, and contingent upon, the Closing (as defined in that certain Transaction Agreement, dated as of August 21, 2021 (the “Transaction Agreement”), by and between Infrastructure REIT LLC/Landmark Infrastructure Inc., LM DV Infrastructure, LLC, LM Infra Acquisition Company, LLC, Landmark Infrastructure Inc., Landmark Dividend LLC, Digital LD MergerCo LLC, Digital LD MergerCo II LLC, Landmark Infrastructure Inc., Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC (the “GP”)), I hereby resign from my position as an independent director of the GP. Such resignation shall take effect immediately upon the Closing without the need for any further action, requirement, or acceptance by me or any individual or entity and the GP may take all necessary actions to effectuate the above resignation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, nothing in this letter shall prejudice, limit, alter or waive my rights as a director of the GP or otherwise as a Covered Person (as defined in the Transaction Agreement) under the Transaction Agreement or any other existing agreements and arrangements, including, without limitation, with respect to compensation, indemnification, exculpation and advancement of expenses, elimination of liability, exculpation from liabilities and insurance.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Eton Pharmaceuticals, For: Dec 14

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. December 14, 2021. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) ETON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy